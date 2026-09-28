This Auto Museum in Brussels Sent Its Classic Cars Into the Streets as Taxis

Featuring campaigns from Greece, Belgium and Spain

by Ads of the World September 28, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Autoworld Museum Brussels, ‘The Moving Museum’

Agency: Superkraft

Modern cars are starting to look more and more alike. But the vehicles on display at Autoworld, Belgium’s famous car museum in Brussels, are true classics—many are one of a kind. To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Autoworld teamed up with the city’s leading taxi service and turned three of its most iconic cars into working cabs. Unsuspecting passengers enjoyed rides through Brussels and experienced a few miles (and in some cases, decades) of automotive history. Read More

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Amita, ‘Always Here’

McCann Worldgroup Greece

Some relationships are built without blood, through the everyday connections that make a neighborhood feel like family. In the Greek community, familiar faces, quick greetings and quiet acts of care created bonds that have lasted for years. Throughout it all, Amita was there too, a familiar presence woven naturally into the memories, routines and relationships of everyday life. Read More

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Home Exchange, ‘Inspiration Exchange’

Agency: Evercom

Two Spanish authors with very different writing styles swap homes for the summer, then swap their unfinished stories halfway through. Each must complete the other’s work, creating a pair of tales written in two voices with unexpected endings. The playful experiment mirrors home exchange itself: opening your door, trusting a stranger and seeing where the experience takes you. Read More