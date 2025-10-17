FanDuel Rewards Members Ride an Endless Tandem Bike

And there's such an earworm!

by Amy Corr October 17, 2025 11:15 am Share:

FanDuel Casino launched a monthly rewards program that serves as the next phase of its “Calling All Thrillionaires” campaign.

A :60 from Orchard, directed by Andreas Nilsson of Biscuit, explains the perks of being a Rewards Club member with a never-ending tandem bicycle and an earworm rocking a saxophone solo.

“We knew for this to work, the song had to actually be catchy,” says Conor Dooley, CD at Orchard. “And it started with David (Kolbusz, agency CCO) texting me a voice memo of him just singing ‘Calling all, calling all, calling all Thrillionaires.’ So, using that as a sort of rhythmic baseline, I started building out the other components of the track. Creating a couple little musical breakdown moments where we talk about the Rewards Club and set up a heroic sonic return to our main musical structure. Our friends at One Thousand Birds really brought the whole thing to life and did such a great job with the instrumentation. Can never have too much sax, in my opinion.”

“Everyone on set had the song stuck in their head. It really was an earworm,” ECD Dan Kenneally tells Muse. “We brought Andreas Nilsson and the team at Biscuit into the fold early in the production process. Our brainstorm sessions led to the idea of a ridiculously long tandem bike, made for every FanDuel Casino thrill-lover. Bringing it to life wasn’t an easy feat! But the production team made a fully functional, 15 person tandem bike, which was extended by Parliament in post to fit a thousand more people.”

The previous work from July featured Thrillionaires looking for ways to make their everyday life exhilarating, even if that means turning your home into a haunted house.