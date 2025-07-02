Love a Good Thrill? FanDuel Wants a Word
'Calling All Thrillionaires!'
FanDuel’s new creative platform, “Calling All Thrillionaires,” targets those who crave more excitement in their lives. From Orchard, a pair of spots highlight the entertainment experience FanDuel provides vs. its competitors.
First, a woman replaces every piece of furniture in her home with a mechanical bull. Dinner is a challenge and so is mowing the lawn. But her heart rate is nicely elevated.
“The actors all delivered their lines on real, functioning mechanical bulls. Which is why they often struggled to get out their lines,” David Kolbusz, CCO of Orchard, tells Muse.
Next, a man turns his home into a haunted house. He encounters scares at every turn and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“The biggest concern about filming “Haunted House”—where so many of the gags were dependent on the quality of the actor’s reaction—is that you’re going to wear the talent out over the course of the shoot day,” Kolbusz says.
“Our actor, Dempsey, was a total pro and all of his screams were real. In this type of a scenario you’d typically get an actor to fake their screams to sustain their energy for the day but from start to finish, all of Dempsey’s reactions were big, authentic, and brilliant.”
The ads are running in key FanDuel Casino markets like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, via TV, OLV, digital, direct mail, radio and OOH.
