Love a Good Thrill? FanDuel Wants a Word

'Calling All Thrillionaires!'

by Amy Corr July 2, 2025 10:45 am Share:

FanDuel’s new creative platform, “Calling All Thrillionaires,” targets those who crave more excitement in their lives. From Orchard, a pair of spots highlight the entertainment experience FanDuel provides vs. its competitors.

First, a woman replaces every piece of furniture in her home with a mechanical bull. Dinner is a challenge and so is mowing the lawn. But her heart rate is nicely elevated.

“The actors all delivered their lines on real, functioning mechanical bulls. Which is why they often struggled to get out their lines,” David Kolbusz, CCO of Orchard, tells Muse.

Next, a man turns his home into a haunted house. He encounters scares at every turn and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The biggest concern about filming “Haunted House”—where so many of the gags were dependent on the quality of the actor’s reaction—is that you’re going to wear the talent out over the course of the shoot day,” Kolbusz says.

“Our actor, Dempsey, was a total pro and all of his screams were real. In this type of a scenario you’d typically get an actor to fake their screams to sustain their energy for the day but from start to finish, all of Dempsey’s reactions were big, authentic, and brilliant.”

The ads are running in key FanDuel Casino markets like New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, via TV, OLV, digital, direct mail, radio and OOH.

CREDITS

FANDUEL CASINO:

Asaf Noifeld – Managing Director of Casino

Daniele Phillips – Vice President of Casino Marketing

Jessica Lee – Brand Strategy Director

Tony Kim – Brand Manager

Steve Giraldi – Executive Creative Director

Mike Sweeney – Group Creative Director

Edgar Gallardo – Group Creative Director

Jay Machain – Associate Creative Director

Sage Vega – Design Manager

Brian Berk – Associate Creative Director

Lindsey Cook – Broadcast and Content Production Director

ORCHARD CREATIVE:

Barney Robinson – Founder, Chief Executive Officer

Laura Janness – Founder, Chief Strategy Officer

David Kolbusz – Chief Creative Officer

Jenn Pennington – Head of Production

Lourdes Vasquez – Sr. Producer

Conor Dooley – Creative Director

Perry Morton – Sr. Art Director

Patrick Wells – Sr. Copywriter

Kevin Igunbor – Sr. Art Director

Sharon Badger – Head of Account Management

Jeff Winsper – Account Director

Will Parker – Sr. Account Manager

PRODUCTION – BISCUIT

Bine Bach – Director

Jonas Blond – DP

Jordana Freydberg – Executive Producer

Tom Farley – Line Producer

EDIT – ARCADE

Jeff Ferruzzo – Editor

Sam Barden – Assistant Editor

Andrew Cravotta – Sr. Post Producer

MIX – BARKING OWL

Mikayla Petersen – Mixer

Jenna Pangilinan – Producer

POST – SUBSET STUDIO

Graham Dunglinson – Executive Producer

Valerie McAndrews – Sr. Producer

Steve Morris – Lead Flame Artist

HAILSTORM – BUSINESS AFFAIRS

Alice Isner – Group Director (East)

Nnenna Odeluga – Sr Business Affairs Manager (East)