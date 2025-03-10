Buffalo Wild Wings Mascot Hank Returns for March Madness

In an ad sendup selling B-Dubs Vision Goggles (which you really can buy)

by David Gianatasio March 10, 2025

March Madness is almost upon us. Let’s say you wanted to follow all the NCAA hoops playoff action across dozens of big TVs at Buffalo Wild Wings.

You could sprain your neck twisting around to watch every shot, right? That would make March the cruelest month.

Hank the Winged CGI Buffalo Mascot offers some resolution: B-Dubs Vision Goggles, so you won’t miss a single layup, three-pointer or pulled hamstring.

Below, Hank sends up cheesy cable-TV ads to focus on the silly specs (which you can really buy for $9.99 starting March 17).

They’re cooler than those Ray-Ban Meta specs. Pfft.

“So many screens, not enough eyes. And we solved it the only way a slightly inebriated buffalo with wings could,” says Dan Berenson, creative director at Anomaly, which developed the campaign. “Unhinged? Probably. Unforgettable? We sure hope so.”

Caviar’s Maggie Carey—changing cuisine from Jack in the Box—directed.

You can peep more Hank in these quickies:

CREDITS

Clients:

Tristan Meline Chief Marketing Officer

Jared Bradley VP, Integrated Marketing

Kristen Bowman Senior Dir, Integrated Marketing

Hannah Bartle Manager, Integrated Marketing

Agency: Anomaly

Film Production Company: Caviar

Director: Maggie Carey

Editing and Post Production Studio: Cartel

Audio Post Production Company: Lime

VFX Studio: Untold Studios