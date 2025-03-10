Buffalo Wild Wings Mascot Hank Returns for March Madness
In an ad sendup selling B-Dubs Vision Goggles (which you really can buy)
March Madness is almost upon us. Let’s say you wanted to follow all the NCAA hoops playoff action across dozens of big TVs at Buffalo Wild Wings.
You could sprain your neck twisting around to watch every shot, right? That would make March the cruelest month.
Hank the Winged CGI Buffalo Mascot offers some resolution: B-Dubs Vision Goggles, so you won’t miss a single layup, three-pointer or pulled hamstring.
Below, Hank sends up cheesy cable-TV ads to focus on the silly specs (which you can really buy for $9.99 starting March 17).
They’re cooler than those Ray-Ban Meta specs. Pfft.
“So many screens, not enough eyes. And we solved it the only way a slightly inebriated buffalo with wings could,” says Dan Berenson, creative director at Anomaly, which developed the campaign. “Unhinged? Probably. Unforgettable? We sure hope so.”
Caviar’s Maggie Carey—changing cuisine from Jack in the Box—directed.
You can peep more Hank in these quickies:
CREDITS
Clients:
Tristan Meline Chief Marketing Officer
Jared Bradley VP, Integrated Marketing
Kristen Bowman Senior Dir, Integrated Marketing
Hannah Bartle Manager, Integrated Marketing
Agency: Anomaly
Film Production Company: Caviar
Director: Maggie Carey
Editing and Post Production Studio: Cartel
Audio Post Production Company: Lime
VFX Studio: Untold Studios