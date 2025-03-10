Jack Box Gets the Munchies—and Acts All Sexy, Too

Be afraid. Be very afraid

by David Gianatasio March 10, 2025 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

When Jack Box whips off his jacket and starts talking about pouring on the chocolate sauce tonight, well, let’s just say I’m intrigued. Also horrified.

Thankfully, it’s just an ad about dipping French toast sticks. That freak sure knows how to satisfy.

That’s one of three spots dropping today from TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. that feature Jack in the Box’s oddball mascot.

The word “munch” plays prominently into other scenarios. Folks misspeak, and that yields lines like “so munch more.”

“We felt we’d landed on something special with the phrase ‘So Munch More’ for a few reasons,” says TBWA creative director Jeff O’Keefe. “It’s a description. It’s a promise. It’s a call to action. It’s inherently competitive, which has always been part of Jack’s DNA.”

“And the brand has equity in the word ‘munch,’ with their Munchie Meal and more,” he says. “We saw an opportunity to elevate ‘munch’ and have it stand for how eating is different at Jack versus the other guys: always joyful and full of discovery, never boring.”

Past JB highlights—and we use that term guardedly–include this weird Big Brother riff, a team-up with Ice Cube and horrific Halloween hijinks that Jack (fortunately?) survives.