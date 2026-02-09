Boxing Mag Opens Its Archive With Animated Campaign

Showcasing 10 distinct animation styles

by Amy Corr February 9, 2026 10:30 am Share:

In this corner: BigTime Creative Shop’s a 2-minute film to celebrate an archive launch from The Ring magazine. “The Legacy Continues ” is a walk through the mag’s 104-year legacy via 10 different animation styles.

Viewers step inside a Ring museum, where a janitor and security guard work the night shift. We’re surrounded by a century’s worth of memorabilia, much of which comes to life.

Look for animated versions of boxing icons Sugar Ray Robinson, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Tyson Fury and more. Boxing announcer Michael Buffer narrates the spot, which concludes with bruised workers.

Play

Directed by YUCA and creative studio Colossal, the team used charcoal sketching, claymation, hand-drawn 2D animation, high-end 3D, mixed-media collages and experimental transitions to tell a story that spans decades.