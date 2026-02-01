What Does It Take to Launch an Entertainment Marketing Agency Today?

The inside story of RAVE Collective

In an industry defined by constant change, launching a new entertainment marketing agency isn’t about timing the market, it’s about building something flexible enough to move with it.

On January 1, 2025, RAVE Collective was officially born. Formerly known as The Refinery AV, the company reemerged with a new name, a new structure and a renewed sense of purpose. The word “Collective” was intentional. RAVE was designed to be malleable: to reshape itself in real time as the entertainment landscape continues to accelerate faster than any one company can predict.

RAVE was built to empower multifaceted storytellers. Editors, producers, creatives and strategists were encouraged to explore every avenue where storytelling could make an impact—whether for film, television, sports, brands or beyond. It wasn’t about fitting into a single lane. It was about creating the freedom to move between them. Before RAVE opened its doors, the company secured Ben Andron, former head of Bond AV and former head of Aspect Ratio. His experience and perspective helped shape our approach to leadership, culture and creative excellence from the ground up.

Then reality hit hard.

Just as RAVE prepared to announce its launch, fires swept across Southern California, altering the course of not just the company’s year, but the state’s. Every story shifted to the fires and rightfully so. Rather than pushing a launch announcement, the team refocused its efforts on raising funds and gathering goods for those affected. From day one, our mantra had been “Good people doing great work together.” That moment put those words to the test. Because doing great work doesn’t always mean opening a movie or launching a series. Sometimes it means showing up for your community when it matters most.

In those early days, RAVE’s true identity emerged. The company would lead with kindness. Creativity is the foundation, but values would come first.

Once the dust settled, the team doubled down on growth and evolution. We studied the landscape and identified gaps, places where bold thinking and high-level execution were needed most.

The first was sports marketing. We committed early, making a significant investment by partnering with industry leaders Jason Mammen (formerly of Showtime and HBO) and Tom Gundred (formerly of Lionsgate and his own agency). Together, they set out to elevate sports marketing, live events, documentaries and reality-TV with the same creative rigor RAVE applies to entertainment.

It was a leap taken without safety nets. No reserves. No guarantees. Just belief, resourcefulness and the willingness to stay nimble.

Next came the expansion of a creative content division, sparked by opportunity. As Herzong and Company shuttered its marketing production arm, RAVE recognized a perfect alignment. Kimberly Panunzio and her team were quickly integrated. Their production expertise became a natural counterpart to RAVE’s editorial strength.

Brands and retail formed a third pillar. Bringing on Alexander Knox from WME allowed us to expand its brand storytelling capabilities and deepen its reach into creative advertising.

What emerged was a team of seasoned leaders, creatives and collaborators united by optimism at a time when many feared shrinking opportunities due to studio mergers and shifting workloads. RAVE chose a different path: passion over panic, perseverance over fear. We believed that brilliant work paired with a collaborative spirit would earn market share.

One year in, RAVE stands as proof that growth doesn’t come from resisting change, but from embracing it. From leading with empathy. From building a company where creativity and humanity coexist. Recently, we’re proud of our work for Frankenstein, Avatar, Five Nights at Freddie’s, Fantastic Four, the Pitbull vs. Roach Fight and the social campaign for I Feel Pretty.

And this is only the beginning.

Onward and upward.