David Melhado of Jive Records: Brands Need to Find Artists Before Their 'Tipping-Point' Moment

And artists shouldn't sign with brands just for the money

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 6, 2026 6:00 am Share:

David Melhado | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

David is co-president of Jive Records. Previously, he served as EVP and head of music at UnitedMasters. Early on, he worked with Grammy-nominated songwriters and producers Verse Simmonds and Sham “Sak Pase” Joseph. In 2016, David joined StreamCut, where he signed Gunna and collaborated with Latto, Yung Bans and Young Nudy. In 2018 at Roc Nation, he led marketing efforts for a roster including Buju Banton, Rapsody and Casanova. During his stint at UnitedMasters, David helped launch SelectCon, the company’s flagship conference for music creators, and Beat Exchange, a collaborative production platform in partnership with Hit-Boy. He has also championed collabs with leading independent artists, such as BigXThaPlug, Tobe Nwigwe and J. Ivy. Additionally, under his leadership, UnitedMasters partnered with Nigerian producer Sarz for 1789, a platform designed to support African artists.

We spent two minutes with David to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

David, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Queens, N.Y., moved to South Florida when I was 10, spent about 9 years after college in Atlanta, and moved back to NYC 7 years ago.

Your earliest musical memory.

My dad would play music every Saturday morning. He had a great set up, and would play Bob Marley, Beres Hammond, Kenny G, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

My go-to playlist goes from Olivia Dean and Leon Thomas to BigXThaPlug and Dijon.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

BigXThaPlug. It’s been exciting to see him grow and develop as an artist. The world is now seeing what we saw in him over 4 years ago. The last album, I Hope You’re Happy, stretched our team in many ways. It was his highest Billboard entry and topped both Rap and Country charts.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Bianca Edwards’ work on the Clipse album rollout. Hands down.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I’m really into the Founders Podcast by David Senra. The way he breaks down the autobiographies of history’s greatest entrepreneurs is intriguing. It shows that the most successful companies are run by entrepreneurs who share a lot of the same qualities.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Be authentic. When there is an authentic connection between the brand and the artist, the campaign always connects better. Do not just partner with a brand because the money is good. If the partnership isn’t authentic, it will not resonate with the intended audience.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Look to align with artists earlier in their careers. Finding artists before they have their tipping-point moment showcases the brand’s ability to connect with the core audience and drive culture.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

One of my executive coaches, Brandie Johnson. I started working with her a few years ago. Being an athlete in my early years, I always had someone to challenge and push me. She helped me redefine success. My vision and mission became very clear and I started to feel more aligned with my purpose.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Professional golfer. Perhaps I will target the Senior PGA.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.