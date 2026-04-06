Jesse Heiman: How the Veteran Background Actor Became a Video Star at Last

He's front and center in a campaign for Hellmann's

by Amy Corr April 6, 2026 10:30 am Share:

Jesse Heiman is no stranger to acting. He has over 100 credits to his name, from movies such as Spiderman, Old School and Neighbors to TV shows like Glee and Chuck. But now, the background actor is stepping up big-time, thanks to a starring role for Hellmann’s Canada.

Muse spoke with Jesse to learn about his breakout role, fave appearances and what’s next.

Muse: How did your acting career start?

Jesse Heiman: I signed up for background work at Central Casting in Los Angeles. And I just started appearing in all these different TV shows and movies and commercials, music videos. I got to learn how to act (by being) on set.

What roles stand out to you the most?

I would say my favorites were working on the movie Old School with Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson—and Todd Forbes, the amazing director.

And then I got to work on the TV show Chuck for all five seasons. That was a really cool experience, to be a part of the everyday cast and everyone treating me like part of the family, not just a background.

I got to work on the TV show Glee, filming a musical scene for the song “Somewhere Only We Know.” That’s when I found out that this guy who had followed me for so many years decided to post a video of me on YouTube and it got over 4 million hits.

What role are you most recognized for?

There’s Spiderman and a few other shows. It’s always a smattering of different things. That’s the coolest thing about my career. I get to play myself. I get to be just myself. They stopped using me as a background actor on Glee because I got to go on the Tonight Show before any other cast got on. To get on the Tonight Show as a guest, it took many years to get to that point. It’s just amazing how I got there.

Do you remember your first commercial work?

I can’t remember exactly. But I remember the first one where I was the star was a Vonage commercial.

What was your initial reaction when Hellmann’s approached you about its ‘Main Flavor Energy’ campaign?

You can’t finish or complete the sandwich unless you have that amazing secret sauce. That’s like me. I’m like the secret sauce or the Easter egg that people put inside their shows or their films.

What’s the feedback been for the campaign?

Everyone is very happy for me and saying, “You deserve this!” I like all the news articles that are being posted, saying that this is the most overlooked actor.

What’s next?

I have a short film that’s premiering at the Beverly Hills Film Festival this month called “Cloud.” I’m very proud of it. I like doing short films because I get to talk.