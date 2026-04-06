Cathay Pacific Celebrates 50 Years of Elite Rugby in Hong Kong

Plus ads from the Philippines and South Korea

by Ads of the World April 6, 2026 3:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Cathay Pacific, ‘Nobody Does Rugby Like Hong Kong’

Agency: Leo Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a city that thrives on intensity, evolving from a modest fishing village into a global financial powerhouse and the beating heart of rugby. Its relentless energy and fast-paced spirit make every day feel like game day. To mark a gloal tournament’s 50th anniversary in 2026, Cathay enlisted Leo to build on its long-running “Nobody Does Rugby Like Hong Kong” platform. Read more

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CJ Cultural Foundation, ‘Dream to Stage’

Agency: wylie

CJ Cultural Foundation is marking its 20th anniversary with a multi-month “Dream to Stage” concert series celebrating its support of emerging creators across music, film, and musicals. Featuring performances, talks, and live stages from alumni of its TUNE UP, STORY UP, and STAGE UP programmes, the series runs from January to May. Additional events include a Hongdae collaboration festival and an experiential pop-up store, highlighting the foundation’s ongoing commitment to nurturing creative talent. Read more

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CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, ‘Burnout’

Agency: Gigil

In the Philippines, the phrase “Lalabas yung aircon” (The aircon will go out!) inspired this playful campaign turning a common warning into a surreal story. The film follows an exhausted AC unit that walks out in search of relief, only to discover CoCo as the ultimate refreshment. By personifying burnout, the campaign cleverly reframes the brand from a simple milk tea craving into an essential cure for summer heat. Read more