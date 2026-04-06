Pairing Portuguese Wine With Travel Hotspots and More European Goodies

Featuring campaigns from the U.K. and Portugal

Here are some notable European commercials that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Jaecoo, ‘Adventure ready. Dog approved’

Agency: Juice

To establish credibility for a new premium SUV, Jaecoo took a playful approach. Told from the perspective of a curious collie, the film follows her skeptical first impressions as she explores the vehicle’s features, from spacious interiors to a panoramic roof. The story lands on a simple truth: If the dog approves, you probably will, too.

Play

VisitPortugal, ‘Pairing Portugal’

Agency: Dentsu Creative

With the tap of a cork, this campaign turns a bottle of Portuguese wine into a travel gateway. Pairing 100 wines with 100 poems and 100 locations across Portugal, the collaboration uses near-field communication technology embedded in the cork to unlock travel inspiration rooted in the landscape where the wine is produced. This allows wine lovers to explore the area and book a trip.

Play

Autistica, ‘Autistic. So What?’

Agency: Do Not Behave

This film features autistic people sharing coping strategies while encouraging the public to pause, rethink assumptions and respond with understanding. Through everyday scenarios, the film highlights how autistic traits are often misread, showing that differences do not diminish awareness or engagement.