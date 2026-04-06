Coca-Cola Celebrates America's 250th Birthday by Channeling Legendary 'Hilltop'

Updating the landmark 1971 commercial

by David Gianatasio April 6, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Coca-Coca aims to slake a nation’s burning thirst for nostalgia with a reimagining of its uber-iconic “Hilltop” spot that dropped in 1971. Of course, the Nixon era was pretty darn intense. It resembles 2026 in many ways, with a nation divided over a distant war and a swath of the population at odds with the powers in Washington, D.C.

Fifty-five years ago, the original spot ad by McCann played like a well-intentioned fusion of hippy vibes (diverse folks singing under the sun) and classic marketing mission (they really liked Coke).

The reboot, “Drink in America,” released ahead of America’s 250th birthday—feels a lot slicker and hella Hollywood. But that probably fits the tenor of these brand-soaked, media-motivated times. In essence, it functions as a cinematic trailer, with Americana imagery and aspiration at the forefront and inclusive messaging dialed up to 11.

The pop-gospel reworking of “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” jingle really pops in the new work. Reverberating, as it were, from sea to shining sea—and beyond.

By its very nature, the brand has to aim for the broadest audience in a way that feels inviting but gives zero offense. Here, it does so with considerable style, hitting all the right notes (in both senses of the word) without seeming jingoistic.

Reactions will naturally be all over the place, but that’s to be expected. Cynics gonna hate. Others wave the flag. How else could Coke have approached this initiative, regardless of the political climate?

WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy, crafted the work. Contributing: Burson, VML, Mayan Productions, Optimus Chicago and VAST/Keith Harris.

Campaign elements include print and commemorative merch.