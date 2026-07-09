What Denim Wars? Adidas vs. Nike Was the Hottest World Cup Marketing Melee

Which shoe giant made the biggest strides?

by Vanessa Chin July 9, 2026 1:00 pm 9 min read Share:

The FIFA World Cup has always been more than a sporting event. For brands, it is one of the largest cultural stages in the world, offering a rare opportunity to reach global audiences through a shared passion point that transcends geography, language and demographics.

This year, two of soccer’s most recognizable brands entered the conversation with major campaigns designed to capture the excitement surrounding the tournament. Adidas launched “Backyard Legends” while Nike unveiled “Rip the Script.” Both campaigns featured world-famous athletes, major celebrity talent and significant production investment. Yet consumer response differed meaningfully.

The lesson is not about budget, scale or access to star power. It is about the creative choices that shape emotional response and ultimately influence long-term brand growth.

System1’s testing found Adidas’ “Backyard Legends” significantly outperformed Nike’s “Rip the Script” across key effectiveness measures. The analysis draws on three core metrics from System1’s Test Your Ad.

Star Rating predicts long-term market share growth by measuring the emotional response an ad generates. Spike Rating indicates short-term sales potential by assessing emotional intensity and the speed of brand recognition. Fluency Rating measures the strength of brand recognition, evaluating how easily viewers can identify and process the brand within the creative.

Together, these metrics provide a balanced view of both short-term performance and long-term brand-building potential.

The Difference Between Casting Celebrities and Using Them Well

One of the most common assumptions in modern marketing is that more famous faces lead to more effective advertising. The reality is more nuanced.

System1’s research consistently shows that celebrities are highly effective at generating immediate attention. However, long-term brand growth depends on whether those celebrities meaningfully contribute to the story being told.

The most effective campaigns create a natural fit between talent and narrative. When celebrities are woven into a story that aligns with their public personas, they help strengthen emotional engagement. When they are not, audiences often remember the celebrity more than the brand itself.

This is where Adidas’ approach stands out.

In “Backyard Legends,” every personality serves a clear role within the narrative. Lionel Messi represents soccer excellence and credibility. Lamine Yamal, Jude Bellingham and Trinity Rodman symbolize the future of the game. Bad Bunny reinforces soccer’s cultural significance across Latin audiences. And Timothée Chalamet serves as a cultural bridge for newer soccer fans, particularly in the United States.

Importantly, these personalities are united by a clear and easy-to-follow story that reimagines Adidas’ iconic “Jose+10” World Cup campaign for a modern audience. Rather than feeling like a collection of celebrity appearances, the fresh work feels like a single idea brought to life through multiple perspectives.

That consistency helps strengthen brand ownership of the scenario. The approach feels unmistakably Adidas.

Just as importantly, the celebrities are embedded within the community. They participate alongside fans rather than standing apart from them. The result is a story built around collective celebration and shared passion rather than individual star power.

Nike’s campaign also features an impressive roster of recognizable athletes and personalities. However, the sheer density of celebrity appearances can create a different outcome.

Fast-moving scenes, multiple locations and a constant stream of familiar faces make the narrative harder to follow. Audiences are more likely to remember individual moments than a cohesive story. In some cases, the celebrities themselves risk becoming the primary takeaway.

At times, the campaign leans on familiar archetypes and stereotypes rather than allowing personalities to feel authentically connected to the world of the ad. The result is a campaign that commands attention but can struggle to create emotional cohesion.

The takeaway for marketers is straightforward: Celebrity talent works hardest when it serves the story. The best celebrity campaigns make talent feel essential to the narrative rather than additive to it.

Soccer Culture Beats Soccer Spectacle

Another key difference between the campaigns lies in how they interpret soccer itself.

Adidas focuses on soccer as a cultural and community experience. The campaign celebrates backyard games, street soccer, local pride and the accessibility that makes the sport unique around the world.

These are recognizable experiences that feel rooted in how people actually engage with soccer.

By revisiting and modernizing the Jose+10 concept, Adidas also builds on an idea that already carries emotional equity. Rather than creating something entirely new, the brand evolves a familiar platform that audiences can quickly recognize and emotionally connect with.

This matters because emotional response is often driven by recognizable human experiences. Consumers connect most strongly with stories that feel familiar, authentic and relatable. And soccer is not simply an elite competition. It is aspirational. It is about belonging, participation and community.

Nike takes a different approach.

“Rip the Script” focuses heavily on challenging convention and rewriting expectations. The ambition behind the idea is clear and the creative execution demonstrates strong craft. However, the message can feel more abstract and less immediately relatable than the cultural experiences depicted in Adidas’ work.

Multiple storylines compete for attention throughout Nike’s ad, making it harder for audiences to arrive at a single emotional payoff.

This difference is reflected in consumer response. Adidas’ 40-second U.S. version achieved a 3.1-Star Rating, indicating stronger long-term growth potential despite operating within the same cultural moment.

The lesson is not that spectacle lacks value. Rather, cultural relevance often creates stronger emotional connection than spectacle alone.

Distinctiveness Works Best When It’s Fluent

Distinctive advertising is essential for building brands. But distinctiveness only works when audiences can easily process and understand what they are seeing.

System1’s research on Fluency consistently shows that memorable creative requires clarity. Consumers should not have to work hard to understand a brand’s message. Adidas demonstrates this balance particularly well.

The campaign combines strong branding cues, familiar soccer environments and recognizable personalities playing clearly defined roles. Everything supports a single narrative direction.

The result is strong Fluency performance. Adidas achieved a Fluency score of 87 in the U.K. and 81 in the U.S.

Part of this success stems from the campaign’s connection to the “Jose+10” platform. Because audiences can quickly understand the premise, Adidas benefits from years of accumulated emotional associations while continuing to evolve the idea for a new generation.

Nike’s campaign scored lower on Fluency, tallying 57 in the U.K. and 65 in the U.S.

The dense storytelling, rapid transitions and multiple narrative threads require more cognitive effort from viewers. While this complexity can create intrigue, it can also make it harder for audiences to retain brand messages.

There is also an opportunity to leverage more of Nike’s own creative heritage. Historic campaigns such as “Airport” demonstrate the power of simple, distinctive ideas that remain emotionally resonant decades later. Reimagining those established creative assets for modern audiences could provide a stronger foundation for future storytelling.

The broader takeaway is an important one. Fame comes from being noticed. Growth comes from being remembered.

The Long-Term Growth Opportunity Brands Often Miss

One of the biggest misconceptions in marketing is equating attention with effectiveness.

Attention is valuable, but attention alone does not create long-term growth. Effective campaigns create immediate engagement while simultaneously building future memory structures that influence purchasing decisions over time.

Adidas’ campaign succeeds because it combines several key drivers of effectiveness:

Strong emotional storytelling.

A clear and consistent role for the brand.

Distinctive positioning rooted in soccer culture.

Effective celebrity integration.

An accessible and easy-to-follow narrative.

Together, these elements create a campaign that audiences can emotionally participate in rather than simply observe.

That is a valuable lesson far beyond soccer.

Major cultural moments reward brands that help consumers feel connected to the experience. The strongest campaigns make audiences feel like part of the culture rather than spectators watching it unfold.

What Nike Still Gets Right

While the comparison highlights meaningful differences in effectiveness, it is important not to reduce the discussion to a simple winner-versus-loser narrative. Nike remains one of the world’s strongest cultural marketers.

The brand consistently shows up in major cultural moments. Its out-of-home executions around marathons and city events frequently dominate public spaces. Its ability to generate conversation through scale and visibility remains exceptional. And its long-standing investment in broader cultural conversations, including women’s sports, continues to influence the industry. These strengths matter.

Showing up consistently helps brands maintain cultural relevance and stay top of mind with consumers.

However, visibility alone does not guarantee emotional effectiveness. Ultimately, creative execution determines whether attention translates into meaningful brand growth.

The Real-World Marketing Lesson

The contrast between Adidas and Nike illustrates a broader truth about creative effectiveness. Winning attention is increasingly easy. Winning emotional connection is much harder.

The brands most likely to drive long-term growth are those that combine distinctive assets, culturally relevant storytelling, fluent creative execution, and purposeful celebrity integration.

Adidas’ performance during this World Cup cycle demonstrates the power of bringing those elements together in a single cohesive idea.

For marketers, the lesson extends far beyond soccer. The World Cup may be one of the world’s biggest stages, but the principles that drive effectiveness remain remarkably consistent.

Consumers remember stories that make them feel something. Brands that understand that reality are the ones most likely to win long after the final whistle.