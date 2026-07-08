Grey Health's Roberto Vilhena on Putting People at the Center of the Conversation

A 'beautiful coincidence' led him down the path to pharma

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 8, 2026 11:30 am Share:

Roberto Vilhena | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Roberto is a creative director at Grey Health. He previously served at FCB Health New York, leading HCP and DTC campaigns across multiple disease areas. Before moving to the U.S. and entering the pharma market, he spent 20 years at agencies JWT, DPZ&T and ArtPlan, working with consumer brands including L’Oréal, Domino’s, Nestlé and Heineken.

We spent two minutes with Roberto to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Roberto, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Brazil, in Niterói, near Rio de Janeiro. When I was 12, I moved to Rio, where I spent most of my teenage years and early adulthood. I now live in New York.

How you first got interested in health.

It was a beautiful coincidence, but it was also connected to my mental health. After my separation, my daughter moved to the U.S. with my ex-wife when she was 12, and I didn’t want to be far away from her. So I moved as well. And around that same time, I received an offer from FCB Health.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“The Missing Word,” a project about gun violence told from a rarely explored perspective and for an often-overlooked audience: parents who have lost their children. There isn’t even a proper word in the language to support or define someone going through that kind of trauma. The idea of creating a specific word for parents who lose a child was one of the most emotional ideas I’ve ever worked on—and unfortunately, a very necessary one.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“Izervay,” for older adults living with geographic atrophy, a disease that causes vision loss. It was an HCP campaign, but beyond talking about the brand, it celebrated the way these patients see the world. The campaign portrayed older adults not as fragile, but in some ways even more modern than the rest of us.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

Putting people at the center of the conversation and making them the priority. Every brand wants consumers to feel connected to them, but in health, patients are literally the reason we exist.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I admire the work coming out of Klick Health, especially their animations. “47” is one of the most beautiful, animated pieces I’ve ever seen.

Play

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Pedagogy of the Oppressed by Paulo Freire, a Brazilian educator. He views literacy not just as reading words, but reading the world. In a way, that’s what we do when we educate people about the importance of new treatments.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I love jazz, especially Chet Baker, Ella Fitzgerald and Charlie Parker.

Your favorite fictional character.

These days Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

Someone worth following on social media.

Stand-up comedian Jordan Jensen

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

When I believe in an idea, I don’t give up on it easily.

Your biggest weakness.

When I believe in an idea, I don’t give up on it easily. Sometimes that can make me a little stubborn.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.