Verizon's Hunk Tops Our 5 Ads of the Week

With KFC, Mug Root Beer, Nat Geo and Bubba Burger

by David Gianatasio July 9, 2026 7:30 am 2 min read Share:

Bestie: The Story Behind Verizon’s Summer Sizzler With Stephen Kalyn

Dude’s way too hawt for complicated phone plans. He’s rather keep things simple—and sexy. The Off Campus hunk pouts, struts and poses on minimalist sets. At one point, a leather couch comes into play. Millions of viewers and commentators swooned. Smokin’ tongue-in-cheekery from the carrier’s in-house team and director Bardia Zeinali. Read More

And in no particular order…

Here’s a Tender Tune From KFC

The week’s other minimalist advert isn’t sexy. Not one bit. But YouTube crooner Frank Watkinson scores with a cover of The Cranberries’ “Linger.” File under: Heartfelt. (Odd, but heartfelt). Mother London led creative development. Read More

National Geographic Leans Into Its Famous Design Elements for Museum Intro

Nat Geo engaged Terri & Sandy to hype its new Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C. A ton of stylish OOH appeared all over town, offering fascinating factoids illuminated by NG’s instantly recognizable yellow hue. Read More

Bubba Burger’s Yeti Returns—and This Time, He’s Grillin’

Agency Familiar Creatures revives Bubba’s mangy mascot for some backyard buffoonery. Careful with the BBQ sauce, abominable one, or you’ll stain your fur. Read More

The ‘Ice Ice Baby’ Parody You Never Knew You Needed?

Mug Root Beer turns up the volume for a slice of campy rap-stalgia. Will that awkward buzzword catch on? We hope not. Yung Gravy and the brand’s doofus Dawg headline this howler. Yo, it’s from VaynerMedia. Read More

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