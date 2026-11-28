Hire the Freak Flag: Why Creative Teams Need More Weird

The best work comes from people willing to bring their strange selves into the room—and leaders who know what to do with that

by Mary Pedersen November 28, 2026 8:00 am 4 min read Share:

'Pexels' by Anne Haynes

I’ve been fortunate to work with creative teams across all seasons of their careers: awarded creative directors, talented makers with a distinctive style, students bringing a fresh take on an industry they’ve just begun navigating.

And I’ve learned that the book of work only tells me so much. I look at how people recognize, embrace and wield their freak flag because one of the biggest red flags in a creative hire is someone who can’t tell me that weird thing that makes them different.

I’ve come to believe we all have one. Some embrace it and fly it proudly. Others keep it tucked away from the business world, worried about how it might be received. Which is odd, because we spend our careers convincing clients that differentiation matters.

Yet along the way, we’ve gotten comfortable rewarding sameness in the people we hire and the way we work. We can’t expect our agencies to produce work that stands apart if we keep building teams and processes that encourage people to fit in.

The weird idea is often the one worth having

Creativity requires vulnerability. And creatives who see what makes them different are more willing to bring their full, strange selves into the brainstorm. Especially when the room gets stuck.

We’ve all been in that room. The brief is clear. The thinking is strategically sound. The ideas are perfectly fine. And absolutely nothing feels exciting. Then someone throws out a seemingly misplaced thought or unrelated reference. A bad joke. Or a connection between two things only they can see.

It doesn’t solve the present challenge and might not even make sense, but it changes the trajectory of the conversation. Suddenly, someone else sees something in it and launches it somewhere unexpected. And before long, the team is exploring turf nobody could have mapped at the start.

That’s the magic of the weird idea.

Not that every offshoot thought is brilliant. Most aren’t. But one open voice, willing to offer something unformed and imperfect, can take creative development in a fresh direction. Those sparks are most often where truly standout concepts are born.

Great creative chemistry requires tension

Of course, flying your freak flag is only half the equation. The other is having a team willing to catch what you put out. It’s the improv principle of “yes, and…” alive and well within creative development. Picking up someone else’s strange thought and building on it, rather than immediately filtering it through the brief, budget and assumptions about the client’s readiness for weird.

That takes trust. And trust isn’t the absence of creative tension, it’s what makes productive tension possible.

That trust doesn’t slow teams down. It makes them faster. When teams feel free to put imperfect thinking into the room, they spend less time self-editing and more time building on one another’s ideas.

For creative leaders, there’s an important distinction here. Building trust doesn’t mean eliminating tension or stacking the room with the safety of others whose styles visibly complement one another. That’s where we can get into trouble. It’s tempting to assign the established, surefire team to every high-stakes brief. The people who know each other’s rhythms have a proven process and can reliably get to “good.”

But too much predictability can keep us from great.

Magic lives in the unexpected, fertile, messy middle. In pairing someone who wants to sprint with someone who needs to talk it through. In bringing together different disciplines, instincts, experiences and ways of seeing the world.

The job of creative leadership is not to force one process onto every problem. It’s to build the right mix of people around each brief, create the conditions for trust and give differentiated thinking the right tension and space to emerge. Because great ideas can come from anywhere.

And as our industry continues to evolve, with new tools changing how we craft and deliver creative daily, the things that matter most will remain remarkably human: point of view, potential, story, craft. The courage to show up as yourself.

So, make room for the weird and hire the freak flag. And build teams that know how to turn it into something wonderful.

Your agency’s next great idea won’t come from someone thinking exactly like everyone else. Our job as leaders is to make sure that person has a place in the room and the freedom to speak up.

Related: Feedback Loop: How to Kill a Great Idea With Kindness