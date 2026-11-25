Ben Affleck Meets the Aflac Duck for Some Tense Negotiations

A quacky send-up of Hollywood thrillers

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 25, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

The duo of Affleck and Aflac are back in a new spot, this time in a Situation Room-type setting that sends up tense thrillers.

In “High Stakes,” a crisis team asks: “You got the jet, what are your other demands?” misunderstanding every Aflac quack during the seemingly heated negotiations.

Play

Ben arrives in the nick of time and starts translating the duck’s concerns. As it turns out, the demand is that everyone gets supplemental insurance. One of the team members asks what that is, and Affleck succinctly describes the benefits, with the clock ticking dramatically—this stuff is “high stakes,” after all.

The :60 debuts during coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Artists Equity, cofounded by Affleck and pal Matt Damon, produced the work. Affleck also co-directed the spot alongside Brandon Pierce, co-president of advertising at the artist-led studio.

“As we explored the bond forming between the Aflac Duck and the Affleck Human, it became clear we needed to show audiences that Ben was gaining a deeper understanding of Aflac and its brand icon,” says Pierce. “And what better way to prove it than through a high-stakes negotiation where Ben could simply and boldly declare, ‘I speak Aflac.'”

This is the second of three spots in the campaign. The first, “Green Room” and released last September, sees the duck and the brand’s longtime partners, coaches Nick Saban, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Dawn Staley, school Affleck on what Aflac does.

Play