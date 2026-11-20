Celebrating 'First Graduates' With Handwritten Letters From Family and Friends

BSSP takes us inside the heartfelt campaign

by Michael Reiner November 20, 2026 2:45 pm 3 min read Share:

“Demuestras que eres más fuerte y valiente de lo que parece.”

Those words—”You have shown that you are stronger and braver than you realize”—were written by a proud mother to her son Fernando who will be the first in his family to graduate from college. They describe almost every first-generation college-graduate story we encountered while making this campaign.

One of BSSP’s pro bono accounts, First Graduate, helps students create a new college-going tradition in their families. We’ve worked with the org for over five years but had never made it over the hump of shooting a film. This year, we set out to change that.

Our idea: What if instead of doing a typical interview, we surprised students with a letter written by a loved one, putting their hopes, dreams and feelings into words?

The mission began covertly, enlisting community members—parents, teachers, siblings and mentors who have witnessed each student’s journey—to compose a letter. Each contributor was invited to write in their native language, conveying their unique voices and full personalities.

The students’ reactions are 100 percent real. You can see Romeo’s genuine double take when I ask him to read the letter aloud. The letters allowed us to skip the pleasantries and explore the true meaning of breaking a barrier. Students shared personal challenges. We heard about the sacrifices their parents made as immigrants in a new country. The times when they thought about calling it quits.

The goal was to give First Graduates the time and space to unpack the meaning of being first. Rather than invent a narrative, we investigated it together. And as we got into a rhythm with our students, we kept uncovering more. There wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

First Graduate is a pro bono account, so to achieve the level of craft we wanted, we had to be crafty. I brought on talented filmmaker friends Max Clause (DOP), Rory Brennan (camera operator) and Max O’Connor (gaffer), who each brought their own skills and visual language to the set.

Over the past few years the Bay Area landscape has become bombarded by AI ads, as flat as they are artificial. So, we’re bringing the handwritten letters to bus stops and billboards in San Francisco and beyond. Giving people a tiny break from the AI to celebrate human bravery, pride and achievement.

As an agency working on big productions, we often don’t always get the chance to be so hands-on. But this kind of project is the exact opposite, because you are literally responsible for every part. This makes you flex your creative and problem-solving skills. We didn’t know if any of this would be possible; we just found a way.

The result is something we’re proud of because it just as easily could not exist. It took big pushes, generous donations and a shared vision from our clients. Being able to take a big creative swing for an important cause is the reason why we lace ‘em up.

CREDITS

Executive Creative Director: Sinan Dagli

Associate Creative Director: Michael Reiner

Associate Creative Director: Lauren Byers

Art Directors: Garrett Fitzgibbons

Producers: DP Odishoo, Taylor Nitta

Head of Production: Cade Wallace

Account Supervisor: Kelsey Oium

Director: Michael Reiner

Director of Photography: Max Claus

Camera Op: Rory Brennan

Gaffer: Max O’Connor

Cast:

Francesca

Matthew

Romeo

Brianna

Fernando

Ella

Family members / Mentors Cast:

Graciela

Zena

Kobbey

Luis

Efe, First Graduate Advisor

Sabrina, First Graduate Advisor



Editor: Jason Apple

Producer: Eva Kim



Music House: Mophonics

Composer: Alex Bergland

Creative Director: Stephan Altman

Head of Production: Shelley Altman

VFX: Mathematic

Flame Artist / Flame Color: Adrien Servadio

Post Producer: Christian Kelly

Head of Production: Gail von Dedenroth

Executive Producer / Partner: Hadi Dahrouge

Audio Mix: Eben Carr