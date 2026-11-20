The Christmas Play's the Thing as Meta Hypes Its Smart Specs

'Because the best present is being present'

by David Gianatasio November 20, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

“The brief was simple: Make a hall full of parents feel completely real, then make one of them stand out by doing nothing,” Mother L.A. creative directors Fabio Montero and Luke Dawson recall about making Meta’s second notable holiday ad of the season.

“We shot in a real elementary school in Los Angeles, with around 100 extras holding phones in front of their faces while kids ran amok on stage.”

The resulting :60 from Prettybird director Tom Noakes breaks today. It shows Meta’s smart glasses helping a mom and her daughter build a deeper connection as an Xmas pageant unfolds.

In recent months, Meta’s gained a dominant position among smart glasses purveyors, though the market’s cooled of late, and the tech itself remains controversial owing to privacy concerns.

Against that backdrop, “The Play” seeks to leverage EOY gifting and tout specs-driven life hacks to enhance the products’ appeal. It’s a sensible, Apple-esque approach, in line with other yuletide fare from Big Tech. The vid’s quirky and relatable, a neat combo for any brand to unwrap, especially during the festive season.

Here, Montero and Dawson explain the strategy behind the spot.

What was the inspo? Something from real life?

Very much real life. Anyone who’s sat through a school play knows the view: a sea of raised phones and hardly a face in sight. We wondered what that looks like from the stage. An 8-year-old scanning the crowd for her mom, and for anyone who’s actually watching. It felt true, a bit funny and quietly heartbreaking, which is where the best Christmas stories live. Nobody had phones at my school plays, but I see it everywhere now among parents of our generation.

What’s the big brand takeaway?

That the best technology gets out of the way. Meta Glasses let you capture the moment, take a call or ask a question without reaching for your phone, so you stay in the room. We want people to feel a lump in the throat, then a grin, then a quiet thought about where their own phone is. Because the best present is being present.

Put us on set. What went down during the shoot?

The costumes were half the fun. They had to look homemade, a little wonky and full of love, like every parent’s best effort the night before. Our young lead, Harlow O’Connor, had to scan row after row of phones in the silent moment before she finds her mom. She was incredible, and a little petrified by the sheer number of extras in front of her, so the nerves you see on screen are almost the real thing.

Harlow does a nice job, it’s a very natural performance.

Luckily, Harlow has a twin sister, Rowan, just as talented, so we could swap them between shots. Choreographing 100 extras and 20 odd eight year olds in costumes is a lot, even for a director who’s a child at heart, like Tom Noakes.

So many holiday ads though, especially for tech. Why will this stand out?

Every other Christmas ad asks you to look at the screen. Ours asks you to look up. Meta is a tech brand whose hero film is about putting the tech down, and the glasses are the only thing in the room not pulling anyone’s attention. Charming, not cheesy, and no snow globe in sight.

Related: Meta Dramatically Reframes the Holidays and Its AI Glasses in ‘Window Shopping’