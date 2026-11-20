Apple x Bad Bunny Dance Their Way to 3 Grands at the Clio Entertainment Awards

Plus Disney, Blizzard, Netflix, Warner Bros., Channel 4's 'Fountain of Filth' and all the big winners

by Muse November 20, 2026 5:00 am Share:

Fans savor Bad Bunny live at the Super Bowl

Clio Entertainment, the global awards program recognizing excellence in entertainment marketing, announced the winners of the 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards last night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by comedian and actor Cat Cohen, the ceremony celebrated the most creative and impactful campaigns across film, television, streaming, gaming and home entertainment, while honoring industry icons Jamie Lee Curtis, Frank Chiocchi and Skip Chaisson.

Apple’s “The Day the World Danced,” chronicling Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance and its impact on fans, netted 3 Grand trophies. Channel 4’s “Fountain of Filth,” hyping the docudrama Dirty Business, won a pair of Grands.

“This year’s Clio Entertainment winners demonstrate just how expansive and inventive entertainment marketing has become,” said Ashley Falls, managing director of the Clios, West Coast. “These campaigns are doing more than capturing audiences’ attention. They’re creating experiences, sparking conversations and finding new ways for people to connect with the entertainment they love. We’re incredibly proud to recognize the teams behind this important work, and to celebrate the ideas that continue to shape how audiences experience entertainment.”

Disney Entertainment Television was named Network of the Year. Blizzard Entertainment earned Game Publisher of the Year. Netflix took home Streaming Platform of the Year. Warner Bros. was recognized as Studio of the Year. Requiem earned Agency of the Year.

The Clio Entertainment Creative Innovation Award, presented by AWS, honored comedian and AI creator King Willonius and Grammy-winning producer Om’Mas Keith for UNHINGED, a project that pushes the boundaries of music creation by bringing together generative AI, traditional songwriting, live musicianship and production.

The evening also honored three figures whose work has left a lasting mark on entertainment. Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis received the Honorary Clio Entertainment Award in recognition of her remarkable five-decade career across film and television and her enduring impact on the arts.

Acclaimed filmmaker and trailer visionary Skip Chaisson took home the Trailblazer Award, celebrating his bold vision and influence on the art of entertainment marketing. Frank Chiocchi, EVP of marketing at Walt Disney Studios, received the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades-long career and contributions.

The presenting sponsor of the 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards was Amazon Web Services, with AV Squad, Blizzard Entertainment, Buddha Jones, Discord, Drissi Advertising, Requiem and Tiny Hero as supporting sponsors, and Mocean as a partner.

The full list of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Clio Entertainment award recipients is available at www.clios.com/entertainment.

You can check out all the Grand winners in the gallery below. Click the images to explore each campaign: