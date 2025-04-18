Will Ferrell and PayPal Return With a Silly Song and Dance

It's a brand-tastic take on 'Go Your Own Way'

April 18, 2025

Hey, no singing on the subway platform, Will Ferrell! Can’t you see the sign?

Today, Will returns for PayPal, goofing on Fleetwood Mac (“You can pay your own way!”) in a madcap musical from BBH and Gifted Youth director Jake Szymanski.

We’ve heard this song before, sort of, as the ad follows Will’s 2024 PayPal effort that also riffed on a Mac track.

Here, as ever, he’s absolutely aces, delivering the outsized funny with oddball faces, dance routines and jokes explaining all the ways you can pay at checkout.

Any other comic, and this might not work so well. But Will’s full-throttle antics start at 10, then climb to Jerry Lewis levels of human-cartoon absurdity. It’s worth watching for his facial mugging alone. Dude’s wig and jowls are pure fire:

“What made this extra special was bringing a range of supporting characters from the first ad back again,” brand CMO Geoff Seeley tells Muse. “That made for surprise reunions and kept the spirit alive which I feel really translates into the final ad.”

“We wanted to create vignettes that represented everything from everyday activities, through to some highly unexpected and playful visuals,” he says. “It’s what connects these ads to consumers and keeps PayPal top of mind.”

With spiraling competition from Venmo and such, PayPal’s banking on Ferrell to help it maintain recent momentum.

The :60 anchors a broad flight across OOH, digital, radio and other media.