Spotify Spins 'Tunetorials,' Turns Media-Buying Tips Into Catchy Pop Songs

It's the follow-up to last year's 'Spreadbeats'

by Amy Corr October 7, 2025 1:45 pm Share:

Spotify is exploring the art and science of media buying in a hip, catchy and understandable way with “Tunetorials.” A sequel to last year’s lauded “Spreadbeats,” the fresh work use media-buying how-tos as the basis for songs and music videos. FCB New York created both campaigns.

Six up-and-coming artists perform tracks based on topics like tracking an ad’s success, reaching a target audience and measuring campaign performance. People can stream the tunes, watch music videos or enjoy limited-edition vinyl.

“We created ‘Tunetorials’ based on a simple idea: What if learning about Spotify Advertising could be as fun as using Spotify,” says Bridget Evans, global head of business marketing at Spotify. The initiative “is our way of blending education with entertainment so it doesn’t feel like a chore. We know our audience loves creativity and music, so we met them there, transforming how-to lessons into original songs and music videos.”

Listen to the album on Spotify and visit ads.spotify.com to watch the music videos.

“Tunetorials” track listing: