Last Trip to the Upside Down: Tide, BK, McD's and More Bid Farewell to Stranger Things

Brands seek final boost as show draws to a close

by Amy Corr December 2, 2025 7:30 am Share:

Now that we’ve watched part one of the final season of Stranger Things over Thanksgiving, let’s check out some recent brand tie-ins with the final season of the beloved series. It won’t be around much longer, and brands are working hard to leverage the love fans feel for the groundbreaking show.

Tide

Karen Wheeler—who plays Nancy, Mike and Holly’s mom in Stranger Things—pens a love letter to Tide and its stain-fighting ability. Since her house is where all the kids gather when plotting to save Hawkins, her abode is full of smelly, stained clothing. But even the weirdest stains come clean with Tide. Cleaning is definitely her super power. From Gut and MSL.

Play

McDonald’s Brazil

The fast feeder launched a special menu that sends a group of bike-riding, hungry friends straight to the Upside Down. At least their hunger is curbed! Fans can enjoy two sandwiches served on flipped buns: the Stranger Burger and Stranger Chicken sandwich. (Things get stranger and stranger!) Desserts include the Walkie Torta, Scoops Sundae and Code Red McColosso. GALERIA.ag created the campaign.

Burger King France

BK worked with Buzzman to create two distinct menus: one in the real world and another hidden in the Upside Down. At the restaurant, three friends are instructed to turn their comms devices upside down. While this doesn’t work for their walkie-talkies, it does work for IRL 2025 handsets, with the app unlocking a special menu. Upright, you’ll see the Hellfire Club menu. Each includes one of five exclusive collector cups inspired by the series.

General Mills

General Mills’ Yoki popcorn brand in Brazil launched a mystery flavored popcorn with a Stranger Things twist. Created by DAVID São Paulo, can you guess the blue seasoning?

Play

Gatorade

Gatorade and TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. recently went back to the ’80s—glass bottles and all—with their tie-in.

KFC U.K.

With help from Mother, KFC became Hawkins Fried Chicken, and delivery bikers sacrificed everything to complete their appointed rounds.

Deutsche Telekom

Did the guys from Stranger Things create streaming? Close. Deutsche Telekom and Adam&EveDDB London give users an easier way to watch everything with the push of a button.