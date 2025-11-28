Euro Streamer Taps Original Stranger Things Cast

A great tie-in from Deutsche Telekom, like something fans would make for fans

by David Gianatasio November 28, 2025 9:15 am 2 min read Share:

Let’s head to Mike’s basement for a Stranger Things original cast reunion with series nostalgia thicker than tentacles and VHS-inspired ’80s vibes that threaten to turn back the hands of time.

Dustin, Will and Lucas are on hand, too, as Deutsche Telekom touts its MagentaTV streaming service.

Billy Squires’ “Lonely Is the Night” bangs hard, and the guys watch fight scenes from Reagan-era flicks to help them prevail in the Upside Down.

As Stranger Things winds down, this marks a fitting evocation of both the series and 1986.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin reprise their roles with gusto. And director Lachlan Milne, who served as a cinematographer on ST, strikes a mood that’s playful, eerie and charged with (brand-boosting) possibilities.

“The show has been a cultural touchstone,” notes Paul Knott, creative director at Adam&EveDDB London. “Our goal was to craft a campaign that captivates audiences, while respectfully celebrating the incredible legacy the Duffer Brothers created.”

Mission accomplished! Flicks like E.T., Back to the Future, Alien, Commando and The Empire Strikes Back power the narrative. The guys cobble together a weird device from old-school electronics that you just KNOW is going boom before the spot ends.

The color palette, sound design and shot framing hit home. It’s like something true fans would make for fans. (If they also wanted to sell Magenta subscriptions, that is.)

One mistake, though: at one point the logo’s … upside down. How’d that get past the client?

Breaking today, the work runs through year’s end on TV, VOD, radio, social and other platforms in markets including Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Greece.