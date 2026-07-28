Denise Campbell of Novartis on the Shifting Conversations in Healthcare

Wellness is her watchword

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 28, 2026 12:00 am Share:

Denise Campbell | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Denise currently serves as the VP of marketing, U.S. Oncology at Novartis. With expertise in consumer-packaged goods, e-commerce, consulting and healthcare, she has held major roles at a gamut of companies, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 players.

While at AbbVie, Denise led consumer marketing strategy for its U.S. Immunology portfolio; in that capacity, she helped Humira score impressive revenue growth. She was also an integral member of the team for the AbbVie/Allergan acquisition integration. Denise is committed to developing future leaders and advocates for gender equality as an executive sponsor of Empowering Women to Impact Now (EWIN) at Novartis.

We spent two minutes with Denise to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Denise, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up outside of Ann Arbor, Mich. and, now live in the metropolitan NYC area—in northern New Jersey.

How you first got interested in health.

I’ve always been interested in health and wellness. Professionally, I reached a point in my career where I felt as a marketing leader in health, I would be able to do more to help others.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

The “Your Attention, Please” campaign for breast cancer screening and awareness from 2025, which was Novartis’ Super Bowl debut.

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A recent project you’re proud of.

Leading the work that helped Novartis to become the first Life Sciences partner of the NFL.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

We’re shifting the conversation away from sickness towards wellness.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I am a longtime admirer of the Budweiser Clydesdales campaign.

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A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I am currently reading Mattering by Jennifer Breheny Wallace.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I recently saw The Eagles at The Sphere. What is so incredible about that band is that on any given day, any one of those guys can be the front man. That says a lot about teamwork.

Your favorite fictional character.

Jo March in Little Women.

Someone worth following on social media.

The Female Quotient

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Making the complex simple.

Your biggest weakness.

Ice cream.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I have had a long career in pharma, but was never a sales rep.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.