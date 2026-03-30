Heineken's 'Clinker' Connects Coachella Fans With Similar Tastes in Music

You both like Katseye. Now you're besties!

by Amy Corr March 30, 2026 12:50 pm Share:

Heineken is launching “The Clinker” at both weekends of Coachella next month. The namesake element is a smart-band that wraps around a can or pint. Each time you meet someone new, you’ll find out how musically compatible you are.

Per Heineken: “When two cans touch, a compatibility light signals a match and allows them to connect on social media, turning festival strangers into exciting new connections through shared passion points.”

So, you can find if others share your adoration for Nine Inch Nails, Sabrina Carpenter, Katseye and The Strokes, among others.

The brand hopes this helps fans overcome social barriers found in a festival setting.

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“We aimed to build a new layer of connection, one where technology acts as a catalyst for bringing people together,” says Bruno Bertelli, CEO and CCO of LePub. “A simple ‘cheers’ becomes a signal that two strangers already have something in common. Clinker turns that spark of recognition into real, genuine connection. That’s the promise of ‘Fans Have More Friends.’”

Following Coachella, the Clinker will continue to rollout throughout Heineken’s 2026 global festival sponsorship portfolio.