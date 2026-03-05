Apple Users Find Their Work Rhythm With New MacBooks
More musically driven than most Apple ads, which is saying something
A pair of ads timed to the launch of Apple’s latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro rock the tech giant’s “Great Ideas Start here” platform.
In “Best Performance Yet,” people in various industries find the perfect rhythm in their workflow. Directed by François Rousselet with a jazz score by Antonio Sánchez, the keystrokes of a coder, writer, director and scientist trigger musical notes.
“Tabs” raised our heart rate with its uber-cluttered screen. Yet, we learn that multitasking on the MacBook Air and toggling between different tabs isn’t so scary. This ad features Fela Kuti’s “Let’s Start” on the soundtrack.
The campaign, from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, is running globally on digital and social platforms.
