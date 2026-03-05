Apple Users Find Their Work Rhythm With New MacBooks

More musically driven than most Apple ads, which is saying something

by Amy Corr March 5, 2026

A pair of ads timed to the launch of Apple’s latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro rock the tech giant’s “Great Ideas Start here” platform.

In “Best Performance Yet,” people in various industries find the perfect rhythm in their workflow. Directed by François Rousselet with a jazz score by Antonio Sánchez, the keystrokes of a coder, writer, director and scientist trigger musical notes.

Play

“Tabs” raised our heart rate with its uber-cluttered screen. Yet, we learn that multitasking on the MacBook Air and toggling between different tabs isn’t so scary. This ad features Fela Kuti’s “Let’s Start” on the soundtrack.

Play

The campaign, from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, is running globally on digital and social platforms.

CREDITS

“Tabs”

Brand/Client: Apple

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Production, Editorial, Finishing: BUCK

DOP: Alexis Zabé

Color: Tyler Roth, Company 3

Sound Design, Mix: Matt Kieth, Barking Owl

Music Editorial: Model Citizen

Music: Fela Kuti – “Let’s Start”

“The Best Performance Yet”

Brand/Client: Apple

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director: Francois Rousselet

Production Company: Division Global

DOP: Christopher Ripley

Editorial: Cabin Editorial

Original Score: Antonio Sanchez

Film color: Ethos

VFX + Post Finishing: Pariah Creative

Sound Engineer/Audio Mix: Lime Studios