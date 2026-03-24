Clash Royale Takes It Outside for 'Choose Your Battles'

Because daily life is a stone drag

by David Gianatasio March 24, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

A new DOOH push for Clash Royale shows gameplay and one headline asks, “Are you for real?!” That question captures a mood for CR and gaming as a whole. It nods to the fact that millions of folks don’t give a hoot for workaday life when fantastical digital adventures await.

The quarterly report’s overdue and the boss is fuming—tough nuts. Heart beat for the game. Players gotta play!

Billboard placements in the midst of bustling European cities amplify the effect.

“This campaign is about celebrating the players who prioritize their passion for Clash Royale over life’s endless interruptions,” says André Toledo, CCO at DAVID New York, which helped develop the initiative. “It’s a testament to their focus and their love for the game.”

“The media placement targeted busy urban areas in Berlin and London where the message would resonate the most,” he tells Muse. “OOH allowed the ad to bring the audience in on the joke of our message without it being a disruption.”

And if they play on wonky phones with cracked screens, so be it. That’s what true fandom is all about.