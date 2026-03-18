Clash Royale Superfans Compete on Cracked Screens

Celebrating hardcore gamers in Brazil

by David Gianatasio March 18, 2026 3:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Where’s the challenge of playing Clash Royale on a pristine phone in A+ condition? If you haven’t battled your way to victory on the splintered screen of a battered handset—as slivers lacerate your fingers and wires pop out like spaghetti—you haven’t really experienced the game.

That’s my theory, anyway, based on DAVID New York’s new work breaking across Brazil.

“Clash Royale players don’t just play the game—they live it,” says brand marketing lead Gabriel Caramelo. “‘Cracked Royale’ is our way of celebrating those players who go one level harder and showing them the love they deserve.”

“Clash Royale players are some of the most competitive and passionate in mobile gaming,” adds agency CCO André Toledo. “But seeing them dominate the arena with cracked screens is next-level dedication and proof that nothing can break a true Clash Royale fan.”

Cracked-screen play is a thing (at least in Brazil). With that in mind, the campaign should click with diehards by acknowledging their passion and offering prizes if they post videos of their shattering CR triumphs. To boost reach and engagement, creators in the space will contribute their stories, too.