What Happens to Movie Marketing After the Box Office Numbers Roll In?

How Hollywood in Pixels prevents erasure of creative history

by Ashley Falls August 3, 2026 11:15 am 4 min read Share:

Rachael B. Photography

Entertainment marketing is designed to capture a moment—a trailer drops, a piece of key art is revealed, a social campaign ignites conversation across the internet. And then, almost as quickly as it arrived, it disappears.

Not long after the box office numbers roll in and the hashtags stop trending, much of the work that shapes our culture simply vanishes. Websites go offline. Interactive experiences disappear. Social campaigns become broken links. Entire chapters of creative history are quietly erased.

That is exactly what Hollywood in Pixels was created to prevent.

It was a little over seven years ago when I first heard about Hollywood in Pixels (HIP). One of our digital jurors asked me, “Do you know Bettina Sherick?” At the time, I didn’t. But within weeks, she and I were on a phone call.

Bettina had seen remarkable digital campaigns disappear after their moment had passed. Many existed only in the memories of the people who created them.

She understood something that many overlooked: If no one preserved this work today, tomorrow’s creatives would never know it existed.

Digital marketing has long been one of entertainment’s greatest creative laboratories. In its earlier years, operating with smaller budgets, fewer rules and lower expectations, it gave creatives room to experiment. Some of the industry’s boldest ideas emerged from that freedom.

Today, Digital and Social are among the most competitive mediums at The Clios. The work has evolved, but its spirit hasn’t. It remains one of entertainment marketing’s most fearless creative spaces.

Like the digital space itself, Hollywood in Pixels has grown into much more than an archive. It has become a place where people gather to share ideas, mentor one another, and strengthen the creative community they care so much about.

Earlier this year, at HIP’s International Women’s Day Luncheon, Bettina brought together leaders in AI to help educate a sold-out room on the technology reshaping our industry. The conversation wasn’t simply about AI—it was about ensuring women have the knowledge and confidence to help shape the future of our industry, rather than being left behind by another technological shift.

Over the years, Bettina has become more than an industry leader to me. She’s become a mentor and a friend. Her example has helped shape the kind of community leader I hope to be—one who believes recognition is most meaningful when it creates space for others to be seen.

Legacy isn’t built by accident. Someone has to decide that the work matters enough to be saved. That’s what Hollywood in Pixels has done for digital entertainment marketing. And that’s why in 2024 we presented Bettina with the Clio Entertainment Impact Award, recognizing her efforts to not only celebrate the campaigns, but the creativity, innovation, and people behind them.

HIP’s newly launched brand video, featured below, beautifully captures the organization’s mission and the evolution of digital entertainment marketing. I hope you’ll take a few minutes to watch it and reflect on how much creative history has been preserved because one person believed it mattered.

Then, on Oct. 15, the community will gather once again at the Silver Pixel Awards—an evening that has become one of the highlights of my year. It’s a celebration of the people pushing digital entertainment marketing forward while honoring those who helped build it.

Thank you, Bettina, as well as her Pixel Partner, Todd Havens, who serves as the archive director and board member, and the entire Hollywood in Pixels team for carrying that responsibility with such generosity. Your work reminds us that creativity doesn’t end when a campaign launches. It lives on because someone chose to preserve it.

Play The Hollywood in Pixels Story

Related: Why Paramount’s ‘Scary Movie’ Is the New ‘Barbie’