K-Pop Royalty S.Coups and Mingyu Stay NÜTRL—and More Global Greats

Campaigns from South Korea, New Zealand and Algeria

by Ads of the World August 3, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

NÜTRL, ‘Smile Üp’

Agency: GUT Singapore

A typographic twist anchors this musical campaign, transforming the umlaut in the product’s name into a smile that shapes an entire brand world. A music video starring K-pop stars S.Coups and Mingyu reworks their song “For You” into “For Ü,” blending entertainment, Korean cultural touches and playful visuals to introduce the drink with a local flair. Read More

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Sealord, ‘We Love Fish’

Agency: Motion Sickness

This humorous tale tackles “Fishame,” the awkwardness some people feel about eating seafood in public. Led by a grizzled skipper on a mission to normalize fish consumption, the film pokes fun at hidden tuna tins, office microwave etiquette and skeptical kids. Ultimately, it encourages viewers to embrace their seafood habits with unapologetic pride. Read More

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Yago, ‘The Unofficial Summer Drink’

Agency: Electrad

This surreal spot turns a traditional Algerian café upside down when coffee vanishes and every drink becomes Yago. As one bewildered customer slowly accepts the bizarre new normal, the playful film positions the beverage as the season’s unavoidable refreshment, imagining a summer where there’s really only one thing worth ordering. Read More