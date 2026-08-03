Audible Cranks Up the Volume on 'Stories That Speak to You'

Watch the magic happen when listeners press play

by David Gianatasio August 3, 2026 9:00 am 4 min read Share:

In our loud, stressful world that often drowns out hopes, dreams and the ability to think like humans, audio storytelling can cut through the din, providing enrichment, entertainment and escape.

It can also lead to baby spitting up spinach puree all over your shirt, as we learn in a spot from Amazon-owned Audible below, part of a global campaign breaking today.

Themed “Stories That Speak to You,” the work shares similarities with Amazon Music’s recent push for its podcasts and audiobooks. Both efforts bring the transcendent power of stories into real-world settings. Amazon Music leans into F/X and flights of fantasy, with fictional elements jazzing up everyday situations. Audible takes a subtler route, offering grounded, slice-of-life vignettes.

First, a young dad’s penchant for self-help books gives him a fresh perspective on life and nutrition. Though things get messy.

The brand’s in-house creative team worked with Special US on campaign development. Directing collective Megaforce lensed the commercials, while photographer Olivia Malone shot OOH and social images.

Now, let’s watch a jogger get lost in an immersive tale that help him keep going and going and going:

Audible tallies an estimated 36 million subscribers, making it the largest service of its kind. That represents a whopping 63 percent of the audiobook market, though competition from Spotify and Libro has intensified. So, this campaign emerges from a position of strength and the desire for expansion. Its lighthearted (but pointed) quality-of-life appeal aims to further entrench the brand in the public consciousness.

Here, Audible global head of creative Rance Randle dives into the work:

Muse: If these ads could achieve just one thing, what would that be?

Rance Randle: At its core, this campaign is about demonstrating the value of listening on Audible. Both to people who already love it and to those who haven’t yet experienced it. Our goal was to bring to life the feeling of being captivated by storytelling that genuinely enriches everyday life. That’s the unlock for consumers—when people understand both the depth and quality of what’s available, they want to continue being part of it.

I like how the spots show Audible enhancing everyday moments, but not overpowering them.

The takeaway is simple: Listening on Audible is captivating, fulfilling and fits naturally into the life you’re already living. We want people to see themselves in these moments and feel drawn to experience it for themselves. It’s an invitation. Come listen. See what it does for you.

You seem to cast Audible as a helpful companion, a daily ritual.

We wanted to show listening as it actually happens—in the car, on a walk, while cooking, during a commute. Not as an interruption to life, but as something that elevates those everyday moments. That’s how our listeners describe their relationship with Audible. When storytelling is this good and this accessible, it doesn’t need a special occasion. It becomes part of how you move through your day. It’s reflecting what’s already happening for millions of listeners around the world.

How is this different from past outreach? Is this a fresh focus?

This campaign marks a greater emphasis on the impact of listening in addition to the breadth of our catalog. We’ve previously done a great job showing what’s available on Audible. This work focuses on what happens to you when you press play. It’s also designed to resonate globally, speaking to a universal desire for time that feels well spent. The audience isn’t necessarily new. But the lens is. We’re meeting both existing listeners and prospective ones in the same emotional space.

Any challenges crop up during the shoots?

The No.1 rule for a smooth production is no babies and no animals. We decided to tempt fate and shoot both. Honestly, they were delightful! The baby only cried when not on camera. And the dogs were obedience machines. Felt like we really got away with something.

Related: Let’s Watch Amazon Music’s Audiobooks Spice Up Our Mundane Lives

CREDITS

Creative – Audible

Global Creative Agency – Special US

Global Media Agency – WPP

Directors – Megaforce

Film Production Co. – Iconoclast

Edit – Cabin Editorial

VFX – Electric Theatre Company

Sound and Mix – Casa Azul

Music Composition – Ali Helnwein

Photographer – Olivia Malone

Stills Production Co. – Noted Collective

Social Production – Tiny Crimes

Localization Prod Co. – InterEcho

Megaforce: Leo Berne, Clement Gallet, Charles Brisgand and Raphaël Rodriguez