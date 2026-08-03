This Passion Project for a Canadian Pizzeria Reimagines 'Yo Quiero Taco Bell'

Can a freelance CD weave nostalgia into a spot for the price of a pizza delivery?

by Brahm Finkelstein August 3, 2026 10:30 am 4 min read Share:

I’ve been obsessed with advertising for as long as I can remember.

Long before the thought of needing a job to pay the bills, I was the kid who watched commercials as closely as the TV shows around them.

On Take Your Kid to Work Day, while most kids wanted to shadow firefighters or police officers, I was excited to spend the day at Vickers & Benson.

Growing up, my walls were plastered in Absolut bottle ads, a “Bo Knows” poster and a precursor to the Joe Canada rant. Then came the Taco Bell Chihuahua.

It was inescapable. “Yo Quiero Taco Bell” became part of pop culture almost overnight. My brother and I were fluent in broken Spanish every time we passed a drive-thru. I was so enamored with the campaign I even bought the T-shirt.

Almost 20 years later, and I still own that shirt.

Those commercials didn’t just sell tacos, they showed me what advertising could be. Funny. Unexpected. Quotable. The kind of work that escapes the screen and becomes part of everyday conversation.

We don’t always get an opportunity to give our earliest memories their flowers. Thankfully, the opportunity to pay respect came by way of another fast food chain close to my heart.

Panago is a Canadian pizza chain with a 40-year history. Earlier this year, they brought back their popular Taco Pizza for a limited time. It’s exactly what you think it is and more delicious than you could imagine. I tried it on a trip out west many years ago. And seeing its return slapped me with a gluttonous wave of nostalgic revelations: If the chihuahua were around today, would it love the taco with a doughy undercarriage?

To recreate the original spot was silly and comforting at the same time.

After wrapping a string of freelance gigs with nothing in the hopper, I mentioned the idea to my longtime friend, director Scott Drucker, while we were catching up over lunch. He was in before you could say “Horchata”.

As Canadian creatives, we’re used to doing more with less, but surely we couldn’t make a spot for the price of a pizza delivery, could we?

You make a lot of friends after 20 years in the biz, most of whom are just as passionate as you are. I called in favors from Nimiopere, TA2 and Alter Ego—all experts in their craft and the most beautiful humans to boot.

Like most passion projects, the production wasn’t perfect. The dog came from my local park and had zero acting experience. Which meant we had to get creative in post-production. I had to wear multiple hats to see it through, including casting myself and even my daughter.

Truth be told, the original script had a West Coast stoner bewildered by a talking dog, but getting to share a set with my kin and giving her a glimpse into the business was one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. She’d say her favorite part was the snacks at all the sessions, no doubt.

The finished film isn’t just an homage, it’s a reminder of why I got into advertising in the first place.

In an industry ripe with ageism and the threat of losing our jobs to computers, I often ask myself why I’m still excited to work in this business.

And the answer is simple: Every day, every gig, every brief, every thought, is another chance to imagine something in a new and interesting way. And if that something makes you smile, chances are it will make someone else smile too.

Nothing can replace that passion.

Related: Who Stole Taco Bueno’s Fried Chicken Tacos Made With Mike’s Hot Honey?