Dentsu's Gijs Sluijters: 'Abundant Ambition and Delusional Thinking' Can Drive Great Work

He guided KPN's groundbreaking "A Piece of Me," which combatted online shaming

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 3, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Gijs Sluijters | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Gijs is an ECD for Dentsu Creative with a track record of creating work that goes beyond advertising, delivering value to people’s lives. In 2024, he won major prizes at Cannes Lions, the Clios and the Effie Awards for “A Piece of Me.” That groundbreaking campaign for Dutch telco KPN addressed online shaming.

Gijs began his career in 2008, and has previously worked at such agencies as DDB, Ogilvy and Dentsu. Clients included: Heineken, Volvo and Philips.

We spent two minutes with Gils to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Gijs, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the East side of the Netherlands, in a rural area called the Achterhoek, known for its small villages, agricultural land and a distinctly laid-back way of life.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

I love all the projects that came to life driven by slightly too much ambition and delusional thinking. Faves are “Volvo Lifesaver,” “Volkswagen Das Hund” and all the work we do on KPN’s #BetterInternet platform.

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A recent project you’re proud of.

The campaigns “A Piece of Me” and “Everyone Except” for KPN. It’s work that combines meaningful societal impact with a significant impact on the brand’s perception and value.

You’ve done some impactful work in the health space. What’s one thing about how health is evolving that excites you.

Consumer brands taking mental and physical health seriously and building lasting solutions for it are a good development. I consider the work we do for KPN part of that development. But also the powerful initiatives coming from French insurance company AXA, for instance.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I tend to watch as little as possible, as I consider it theft of my focus.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I love the work of David Shrigley, a British artist known for his wonky, darkly funny drawings and deadpan humor.

Someone worth following on social media.

I like to follow people that share knowledge about life, art and health. Like Andrew Huberman, Steve Galloway or Sir John Hegarty.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I think I can see the bigger picture quite well, and I have good stamina, especially when I’m passionate about something. I won’t let go.

Your biggest weakness.

I need to be a better listener every now and then. Working on it.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I own a flip phone with a T9 keyboard.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.