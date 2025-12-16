Timothée Chalamet Plays the Carol of the Balls

It's a Marty Supreme-ESPN Xmas Day tie-in

by David Gianatasio December 16, 2025 8:45 am

Hark how the balls, sweet ping-pong balls. Merry, merry, merry, merry Christmas!

Timothée Chalamet and retired NBA star Metta World Peace ring in the season with a game of ping-pong in the spot below. It hypes Tim’s A24 table-tennis epic Marty Supreme (dropping Dec. 25) and ESPN’s Christmas Day hoops schedule.

“Carol of the Bells” provides the soundtrack in this bouncy promo from Disney CreativeWorks, Greenpoint Pictures director Julia Pitch and editor Ben Schwaeber.

The spectators are big bobbleheads, because natch.

Put ’em both on a Wheaties box!

“I wanted the spot to tonally match the song’s hypnotic undertones, joyful spirit, and precision from the very beginning,” says Pitch. “The film is designed to create a sense of mystery. The song. The choir. The boom operator. Every beat became an opportunity for surprise.”

Machine Sound provided the stylized track, which Schwaeber “paired with an animatic to lock in the BPM,” she says.

“Diego, the table tennis consultant from Marty Supreme, was instrumental in making sure both performers were hitting the exact rhythm.”

The team worked to “ensure every element was sleek and minimal, creating breathing room for the speed and energy of the ball.”

As we’ve noted, Chalamet’s become a trend unto himself in adland this year. Along with his high-profile Wheaties-Marty Supreme collab, the actor performed opposite a giant beet for Cash App and committed honeymoon auto theft on behalf of Lucid Motors.