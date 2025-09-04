Timothée Chalamet Plays a Car-Thieving Groom for Lucid Motors

And the chase is on!

Early in the short film below, a groom and bride—played by Timothée Chalamet and Larsen Thompson—sneak into a secret desert facility and hop behind the wheel of a Lucid Gravity EV.

LARSEN: What is this thing?

TIM (buckling up): I’m gonna find out.

It’s pretty clearly a car. Newlyweds, pfft!

That amusing moment leads to a hot pursuit. Spoiler: Tim looks as sharp in the end as he did at the start.

Here, Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold lenses a midnight mix of auto action, humor and mild paranoia.

“There was an orchestra to conduct. One unit shooting stunts. Another with Timothée and Larsen,” Ian Grody, CCO at Giant Spoon, which developed the spot, tells Muse. “These were night shoots, mind you, so we worked from sunset to sunrise.”

It never occurs to the couple to ask for help with their broken motorbike. They cut right to the hijack. Cool, that makes for a better commercial.

“This work was rehearsed,” Grody says. “And the teams (including veterans from Ford v Ferrari) were so prepared and dialed that a busted smoke machine was the worst we encountered. And we solved for that in no time.”

The spot almost feels like a companion piece to Chalamet’s giant beet adventure for Cash App. Both cinematic rides boast mysterious overtones, a touch of the surreal and take place in the middle of nowhere. Though Tim actually pays for the produce. Key difference.