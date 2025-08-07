'90s Superman Dean Cain Joins ICE, Makes Video Hyping the Controversial Federal Agency

Isn't the Man of Steel an immigrant?

The fusion of advertising and our nation’s divisive politics continues to accelerate, with Dean Cain, who played Superman on TV in the ’90s, talking up ICE in a social post.

Of course, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has come under intense scrutiny for its increasingly aggressive and militaristic tactics since Donald Trump retook the White House.

Many decry its strong-arm stance, but Cain’s on board, claiming he’s “joined up” with the group as “a sworn law enforcement officer.”

Cain’s announcement has proven predictably polarizing. Some on the interwebs say he’s shamed the tights and cape, while others hail him as a patriot. Headlines are flowing freely, putting ICE, Cain and America’s tilt to the right in heated perspective.

Of late we’ve seen ads of all sorts drive the cultural conversation. The trend began in earnest last year with Beyoncé’s stylish push for Levi’s. That work updated the brand’s commercials of yore with a Queen Bey spin. It made adland a water-cooler staple again, after decades of decline (or at least stagnation) as a topic of mass appeal and interest. Gwyneth Paltrow rocked the media-sphere two weeks ago in a canny response to Astronomer’s Coldplay concert scandal.

But some messages in the spotlight seem to reflect the deep divisions in American life and a growing uncertainty over what the future may hold.

Donald Trump hasn’t chimed in on Cain—yet. He might, given POTUS’ recent turns praising Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans/genes campaign and slamming Jaguar’s 2024 rebrand following the resignation of the automaker’s CEO.