Advantage: Astronomer! Gwyneth Paltrow Made a Great Kiss-Cam Response

She's the ex-wife of Coldplay's Chris Martin, after all

Astronomer tapped Gwyneth Paltrow for a crisis-PR boost—and she knocked that assignment into the stratosphere.

All week long, the interwebs were ablaze after the tech firm’s CEO and HR chief were caught during an awkward moment on kiss-cam at a Coldplay concert. They both resigned. And the company, which provides data workflow solutions, put Paltrow in a video to address the situation. In a manner of speaking.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” she begins, seated at a desk and looking right into the camera. “Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days. And they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”

Naturally, she launches into a breezy explanation of …

… the company’s products and services.

Gwyneth, the former wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin, delves into topics like running Apache Airflow to facilitate AI pipelines at scale. And she wants everyone to know that spots are still available at Astronomer’s Beyond Analytics event in September.

Good lord, GP seems suddenly … cool. And relevant? And righteously self-aware! And the same goes for Astronomer!?

Kudos to both. They handled a goopy state of affairs with aplomb, earning cultural cred and big smiles with one of the best comms pieces of the year.

