Beyoncé Rides a Motorcycle Into the Sunset for Levi's

A fitting finale for the ad series

by David Gianatasio August 5, 2025 8:00 am

Queen Bey don’t ride no sway-backed nag outta town!

In the spot below, Beyoncé concludes her year-long, Western-themed Levi’s ad journey in style—and on a motorcycle.

Footage from the previous three ads—all remakes of Levi’s classics—play into an expanded story that fuses the campaign’s laundromat, pool hall and refrigerator themes with fresh scenes.

TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. developed the work, which has worn exceptionally well through recent months. Levi’s has enjoyed a nice sales boost during that run, as the approach sparked pop-culture appeal in an era when ads rarely generate headlines. (Sydney Sweeney’s controversial foray into jeans/genes territory for American Eagle being the obvious exception).

In addition to rebooting nostalgic spots and building Levi’s buzz, the Beyoncé effort dovetails with her acclaimed Cowboy Carter album. This equals next-level celebrity co-branding, a win/win for artist and advertiser that should serve as a textbook example of how it’s done.

“Levi’s isn’t a legacy brand—it’s a brand with an incredible legacy that has consistently remained at the center of culture,” global CMO Kenny Mitchell says of the initiative. “We’re building on decades of classic Levi’s iconography and celebrating what it means to lead with intent and confidence.”

