The AT&T Small Business Contest Offers Big Possibilities

The winner receives $50,000, a connectivity package and a feature on 'She's Connected'

by Muse May 1, 2026 8:55 am 4 min read Share:

AT&T proudly announces the return of the AT&T Small Business Contest—now in its fourth year. Small business owners across the nation have the chance to win $50,000, dedicated mentorship resources, AT&T’s connectivity package, and a feature in a She’s Connected by AT&T episode. Entries are open as of May 1 and will be accepted through July 31.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and a powerful engine for innovation as many of today’s most transformative ideas have started small,” says Sabina Ahmed, AT&T Assistant Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential. “For more than 150 years, we’ve seen the power of connection and how it translates to small business growth. That’s why we’re committed to providing small businesses with fast, reliable and secure connectivity and helping them connect to greater possibility.”

AT&T is excited for another record-breaking year. Last year, the AT&T Small Business Contest received over 11,000 highly competitive applications, reflecting strong engagement and enthusiasm from the business community.

This competition can be life-changing, with previous winners using the prize money to open new locations and expand operations. “We’ve seen firsthand how this contest can be a catalyst for growth—not just through funding, but through visibility, mentorship and impactful connections,” Ahmed says.

The AT&T Small Business Contest launches just days before National Small Business Week— May 3-9—and will remain open through July 31. This year’s winner will receive $50,000 and AT&T’s connectivity package, including one (1) year of AT&T fiber service for their business location and a new mobile device, as well as a feature in a She’s Connected by AT&T episode alongside She’s Connected talent.

Play She’s Connected with Flau’jae Johnson | AT&T

She’s Connected by AT&T—a content series that amplifies women athletes’ stories and celebrates the depth and growth of women’s sports—launched its sixth season last month with NCAA Champion Flau’jae Johnson. Throughout the years, the series has spotlighted incredible women athletes and small business owners—like A’ja Wilson and Sue Bird—to share their stories on taking their careers and businesses to new heights.

“The visibility offered through She’s Connected by AT&T can be transformative. Tia Javier, our 2023 winner and founder of Bilinguatherapy, saw significant momentum following her feature, and she was able to secure a second location for her English- and Spanish-language speech therapy practice,” Ahmed says. “She also received a ton of outreach from fellow speech pathologists and schools interested in training staff and students to deliver multilingual speech therapy, helping her extend her impact even further.”

Tia Javier, the founder of Bilinguatherapy and winner of the 2023 AT&T Small Business Contest

Mentorship from the extended She’s Connected by AT&T community is also part of the AT&T Small Business Contest winner’s prize package. Additionally, four finalists will each receive $5,000 to continue supporting the growth of their business. AT&T encourages members of the AT&T Small Business community to continue to enter the contest each year. “Many past winners and finalists applied more than once, and each time sharpened their story and honed in on their impact,” Ahmed says.

2025 AT&T Small Business Contest winner Nourish + Bloom Market applied to the contest multiple times and was previously named a finalist in 2023. Located in Fayetteville, Ga., Nourish + Bloom Market is an innovative grocery store that uses AI-powered technology to expand access to healthy food and foster connection. Ahmed says, “Their ability to thoughtfully leverage technology to better serve their community, combined with their perseverance and vision, made their application especially compelling.”

Learn more about the AT&T Small Business Contest and how to apply at att.com/shesconnected.