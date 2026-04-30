Olivia Culpo Whips Up Delicious Treats for Samsonite

Launching the brand's Chocolate Mauve travel gear

by Amy Corr April 30, 2026 11:56 am Share:

Cake, cupcakes and a dessert-inspired line of Samsonite, oh my! The brand teamed up with actress and model Olivia Culpo for launch a Chocolate Mauve line of travel gear.

This latest element of the brand’s “It’s Not Just a Bag, It’s a Samsonite” campaign is decadent, driven by high-fashion and draws inspiration from Culpo’s love of baking.

“Travel has always been about savoring the moment, whether it’s a place, a flavor, or a feeling,” she says.

A :30 spot features Culpo on the move with her Samonsite gear, while simultaneously whipping up cakes and cupcakes that match the luggage’s hue.

The collection is inspired by Culpo’s signature chocolate cake recipe and includes gear from its bestselling styles—Outline Pro, Elevation Plus and Better Than Basic.

The campaign from StudioHS and Gut Feeling is running in North America via digital, social, retail, CTV and OOH channels.

“Olivia Culpo brings an authentic point of view at the intersection of travel, food, and style,” says Nicole Adriance, head of brand and marketing at Samsonite. “That’s exactly where today’s consumer is and where we see travel becoming more personal, expressive, and culturally connected. This campaign reflects that shift, showing how Samsonite fits naturally into the way people move, explore and experience the world.”