2 Generations of Afflecks Make a Dunkin' Run

To be clear, Ben and Jen are NOT related. We think

by David Gianatasio September 16, 2025 8:00 am

In a diverting Dunkin’ spot dropping this week, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck describes Ben Affleck as “not, like, a young 53. It’s like a weathered 53.”

From the drive-thru, Oscar winner Ben insists that he’s a “totally average 53, right down the 53 fairway.” (He’s no Dylan Efron, that’s for sure.)

Ben’s Artists Equity created the commercial, which amusingly leverages the “Are they related?” meme.

And btw, the two absolutely, positively share NO family ties whatsoever. Probably.

In a broader sense, the approach continues Dunkin’s run as a pop-culture player, casting trendy celebs (who often share screen time with Ben) to further weave the brand into the consumer conversations.