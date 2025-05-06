James Marsden and Dylan Efron Are So Much More Than 'Snacks.' Just Ask Dunkin'

That goes for Charles Melton, Tramell Tillman and Gavin Casalegno, too

Who are you calling a “snack”?!

That trendy tag describes peeps with perfect hair, chiseled cheekbones, puppy-dog eyes and potent sex appeal. “Snack” means they look hot, but lack real depth.

Below, five dudes who might fit the bill show up for Dunkin’. But they insist they’re men of intellect and substance, not just eye candy.

Now, let’s all feel so so sorry for James Marsden, Charles Melton, Tramell Tillman, Dylan Efron and Gavin Casalegno as they grouse about their sad sad plight to comedian Zarna Garg at the drive-through:

“I’m not your therapist,” Garg explains. “You’re at Dunkin’. And this is not a snack—it’s the $6 Meal Deal. Six bucks! Cheaper than therapy.”

Well, the content’s snackable, anyway. Another tasty pop-culture play from DD.

Paul Scheer directed via Art Class, and the clip began airing today on social. Juxtapose Studio collaborated on creative development.