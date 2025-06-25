Sabrina Carpenter Puts the Hot in Dunkin's 'Daydream Hotline'

She knows what you want ... a cool Strawberry Daydream Refresher!

by Amy Corr June 25, 2025 10:45 am

Earlier this year, Sabrina Carpenter and Dunkin’ teamed up to create an iced brown-sugar espresso drink, a tie-in with one of her biggest hits.

Now, Sabrina returns as a matchmaker, answering calls to the Dunkin’ “Daydream Hotline.” We’re getting Dolly Parton 9 to 5 vibes from the pop sensation and her surroundings—that cubicle, calendar and suit—everything pink and retro!

“Oh, you’re hot … I see,” Carpenter says to a late-night caller. “I think I know what you’re really craving … a Strawberry Daydream Refresher!” Muffled noises from the caller give Sabrina time to sip her own bev before she blurts, “I’m sorry, did you…” cutting to a close-up of the product.

Sabrina’s all about bringing the heat these days.

Available as a $3 medium for Dunkin’ Rewards members, the summer treat is made with strawberry flavor, oat milk and topped with cold foam.

The spot was developed through an ongoing collaboration with Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity and directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.