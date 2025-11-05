In the U.K., Apple's All About Christmas Tree Decorations in a Very Big Way

Sprucing up the Battersea Power Station chimneys

by David Gianatasio November 5, 2025

Drawing Christmas trees for the holidays is nothing new. Creating such designs that soar 360 feet (roughly 110 meters) into the sky, well, that’s something else entirely.

Naturally, it’s an ad campaign. From Apple. Which seeks to spotlight the iPad’s creative capabilities.

Now, folks across the U.K. can enter the “Your Tree on Battersea” contest for a chance to see their creations projected onto the chimneys of London’s famed power staton on the Thames. (The tech giant maintains offices at the facility, long a landmark tourist attraction).

Basically, we get a product demo, similar to Apple’s vaunted commercials, boasting impressive scale with an interactive component.

Fans can enter by Nov. 23, and 24 designs will debut on Dec. 4 along with efforts by Stephen Fry, artist David Shrigley and other celebs.

Comedian Munya Chawawa is touting the push across social:

CREDITS

Social Campaign

Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab, London

Creative Director: Munya Chawawa (for his social posts)

Production Company: Munz Made It

Post-Production Company: BeGrizzlee

Editing: Munz Made it

Projections

Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab, London

Production Company: 59 Productions