In the U.K., Apple's All About Christmas Tree Decorations in a Very Big Way
Sprucing up the Battersea Power Station chimneys
Drawing Christmas trees for the holidays is nothing new. Creating such designs that soar 360 feet (roughly 110 meters) into the sky, well, that’s something else entirely.
Naturally, it’s an ad campaign. From Apple. Which seeks to spotlight the iPad’s creative capabilities.
Now, folks across the U.K. can enter the “Your Tree on Battersea” contest for a chance to see their creations projected onto the chimneys of London’s famed power staton on the Thames. (The tech giant maintains offices at the facility, long a landmark tourist attraction).
Basically, we get a product demo, similar to Apple’s vaunted commercials, boasting impressive scale with an interactive component.
Fans can enter by Nov. 23, and 24 designs will debut on Dec. 4 along with efforts by Stephen Fry, artist David Shrigley and other celebs.
Comedian Munya Chawawa is touting the push across social:
CREDITS
Social Campaign
Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab, London
Creative Director: Munya Chawawa (for his social posts)
Production Company: Munz Made It
Post-Production Company: BeGrizzlee
Editing: Munz Made it
Projections
Agency: TBWA/Media Arts Lab, London
Production Company: 59 Productions