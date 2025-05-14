Spotify's 'Spreadbeats' and JCDecaux's 'Meet Marina Prieto' Win 4 Grand Clios Apiece

Winners of 39 Grands are from 14 countries

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025 12:25 am 15 min read Share:

FCB New York’s “Spreadbeats” for Spotify and DAVID Madrid’s “Meet Marina Prieto” for JCDecaux each won 4 Grands at last night’s Clio Awards gala, held at Cipriani in NYC and hosted by Alan Cumming.

A record 39 Grands were awarded to global work from the U.S., Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Italy, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., India, China and Canada.

The ceremony kicked off with an unveiling of the Clios’ sonic branding, developed by MassiveMusic. This was followed by an original song from Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula—known for their “Kitchen Singing” videos—about classic advertising earworms.

The following special awards were also bestowed:

Agency of the Year: FCB New York

Production Company of the Year: Prettybird

Independent Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany

Advertiser of the Year: Heineken

Network of the Year: Ogilvy

Jerri DeVard, CEO and founder of BECA, received a Lifetime Achievement Award. TikToker Jools Lebron, who helped make “demure” Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2024, received the Clio Breakthrough Award, presented by Verizon.

Google’s Sadie Thoma presented Tombras the Clio AI Specialty Award for “The World’s Smartest Billboard” backing PODS. That inaugural prize celebrates advertising powered by Google Gemini AI tools, and will return in 2026.

The full gallery of winners, including the previously announced Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients, can be found at Clios.com.