Clio Sports State of Play 2025
Clio Awards

Spotify's 'Spreadbeats' and JCDecaux's 'Meet Marina Prieto' Win 4 Grand Clios Apiece

Winners of 39 Grands are from 14 countries

by Amy Corr
May 14, 2025
12:25 am
15 min read
FCB New York’s “Spreadbeats” for Spotify and DAVID Madrid’s “Meet Marina Prieto” for JCDecaux each won 4 Grands at last night’s Clio Awards gala, held at Cipriani in NYC and hosted by Alan Cumming.

A record 39 Grands were awarded to global work from the U.S., Spain, Japan, New Zealand, Brazil, Italy, the Netherlands, France, South Korea, Germany, the U.K., India, China and Canada.

The ceremony kicked off with an unveiling of the Clios’ sonic branding, developed by MassiveMusic. This was followed by an original song from Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula—known for their “Kitchen Singing” videos—about classic advertising earworms.

The following special awards were also bestowed:

  • Agency of the Year: FCB New York
  • Production Company of the Year: Prettybird
  • Independent Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany
  • Advertiser of the Year: Heineken
  • Network of the Year: Ogilvy

Jerri DeVard, CEO and founder of BECA, received a Lifetime Achievement Award. TikToker Jools Lebron, who helped make “demure” Dictionary.com’s word of the year for 2024, received the Clio Breakthrough Award, presented by Verizon.

Google’s Sadie Thoma presented Tombras the Clio AI Specialty Award for “The World’s Smartest Billboard” backing PODS. That inaugural prize celebrates advertising powered by Google Gemini AI tools, and will return in 2026.

The full gallery of winners, including the previously announced Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients, can be found at Clios.com.

Branded Entertainment & Content
Business to Business
Siemens Healthineers
Magnetic Stories
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
Audio
Creative Effectiveness
Business to Business
JCDecaux
Meet Marina Prieto
Entrant Company
DAVID Madrid
Location
Madrid
Category
Local/Regional
Creative Strategy
Business to Business
JCDecaux
Meet Marina Prieto
Entrant Company
DAVID Madrid
Location
Madrid
Creative Use of Data
Business to Business
Spotify
Spreadbeats
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Visualization
Design
Business to Business
Spotify
Spreadbeats
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Direct Marketing
Design Craft
Business to Business
Spotify
Spreadbeats
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Animation
Direct
Business to Business
Spotify
Spreadbeats
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Film
Innovation
Business to Business
Heineken
Pub Museums
Entrant Company
LePub
Location
Milan
Category
Experience/Activation
Out of Home
Business to Business
JCDecaux
Meet Marina Prieto
Entrant Company
DAVID Madrid
Location
Madrid
Category
Interactive/Experiential
Use of Influencers
Business to Business
JCDecaux
Meet Marina Prieto
Entrant Company
DAVID Madrid
Location
Madrid
Category
Creator
Audio
Product/Service
KVI Brave Fund INC
Voice 2 Diabetes
Entrant Company
Klick Health
Location
Toronto
Category
Use of Technology
Branded Entertainment & Content
Product/Service
Hyundai Motor Company
Night Fishing
Entrant Company
INNOCEAN
Location
Seoul
Category
Film-Scripted
Creative Business Transformation
Product/Service
Philips
Refurb
Entrant Company
LePub
Location
Amsterdam
Category
Services
Creative Commerce
Product/Service
Schäferei Stücke
Rainbow Wool
Entrant Company
SERVICEPLAN GERMANY / MEDIAPLUS GROUP
Location
Munich
Category
Inclusive Commerce
Creative Effectiveness
Product/Service
PENNY
PRICE PACKS
Entrant Company
SERVICEPLAN GERMANY
Location
Munich
Category
National
Creative Strategy
Product/Service
Heineken
150 Years of Whateverken
Entrant Company
LePub
Location
Milan
Creative Use of Data
Product/Service
AB InBev – Michelob ULTRA
Lap of Legends
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Visualization
Design
Product/Service
DASA Diagnostics
Blood Aid
Entrant Company
DM9
Location
São Paulo
Category
Product Design
Design Craft
Product/Service
Unilever, Wall’s, Cornetto
Unwrap It
Entrant Company
LOLA Mullenlowe
Location
Madrid
Category
Art Direction
Digital/Mobile
Product/Service
AB InBev – Michelob ULTRA
Lap of Legends
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Emerging Technology
Direct
Product/Service
PEDIGREE
Adoptable. By PEDIGREE.
Entrant Company
Colenso BBDO
Location
Auckland
Category
Out of Home
Experience/Activation
Product/Service
XBOX
The Everyday Tactician
Entrant Company
McCann London
Location
London
Category
Gaming
Film
Product/Service
CeraVe
Michael CeraVe
Entrant Company
Ogilvy PR
Location
New York
Category
61 Seconds to Five Minutes
Film Craft
Product/Service
Viatris
MAKE LOVE LAST
Entrant Company
Ogilvy Shanghai
Location
Shanghai
Category
Cinematography
Innovation
Product/Service
PEDIGREE
Adoptable. By PEDIGREE.
Entrant Company
Colenso BBDO
Location
Auckland
Category
Out of Home
Media
Product/Service
Heineken
Out-of-Home Matches
Entrant Company
LePub
Location
São Paulo
Category
Out of Home
Out of Home
Product/Service
The Coca-Cola Company
Recycle Me
Entrant Company
Ogilvy
Location
New York
Category
Billboard
Partnerships & Collaborations
Product/Service
Molson Coors Beverage Company
Paid Through Parents
Entrant Company
Rethink
Location
Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver
Public Relations
Product/Service
Dramamine
The Last Barf Bag
Entrant Company
FCB Chicago
Location
Chicago
Category
Corporate Image
Social Media
Product/Service
Cadbury 5 Star
Erase Valentine’s Day
Entrant Company
Ogilvy
Location
Mumbai
Category
‌Other
Use of Influencers
Product/Service
CeraVe
Michael CeraVe
Entrant Company
Ogilvy PR
Location
New York
Category
Celebrity
Audio Craft
Public Service
Transgender Day of Visibility
In Transit
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Category
Casting
Creative Use of Data
Public Service
Think Name Project
SATO 2531
Entrant Company
Dentsu Digital Inc.
Location
Tokyo
Category
Creativity/Storytelling
Design Craft
Public Service
Art Directors Club
Be Seen By The Best Eyes
Entrant Company
MullenLowe Design Studio
Location
New York
Category
Art Direction
Experience/Activation
Public Service
PARIS 2024
Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Paris 2024
Entrant Company
PANAME 24
Location
PARIS
Category
Events
Film
Public Service
Coordown
Assume That I Can
Entrant Company
Indiana Production/SMALL
Location
Milano and NY
Category
61 Seconds to Five Minutes
Film Craft
Public Service
WWF
In Hot Water
Entrant Company
NOMINT
Location
London
Category
Production Design
Media
Public Service
Aktion Deutschland Hilft e.V. (Alliance of German Aid Organisations)
The big shake up
Entrant Company
Havas Germany
Location
Duesseldorf
Category
Partnerships & Collaboration
Public Relations
Public Service
Think Name Project
SATO 2531
Entrant Company
Dentsu Digital Inc.
Location
Tokyo
Category
Cause Related
Tags
David FCB New York Spotify
Author Photo
Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

Clio Health 25 Show