Listen Up! The Clios Intros a Sonic Identity Celebrating Creativity and Its Cultural Impact
MassiveMusic is behind the auditory revelation
What’s that you hear? It’s the sound of the Clios! We’ve got our very own sonic identity, designed by MassiveMusic.
“In 2024, we introduced an updated take on our brand and visual identity that felt like a necessary evolution of our business. Now, we’re excited to be taking it a step further by introducing a sonic identity that builds upon our history and takes us into the future with a full inventory of assets that clearly communicate our mission and values,” says Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clios.
A mix of classical orchestration and cutting-edge production, the sonic identity tells the story of Clio, the Greek goddess known as the muse of history and creativity. “As you listen, you’ll hear the call to Clio’s quest, followed by the ripple effect of creativity as it makes its way across business, culture and society—all unique musical elements that are distinct to the Clios,” says Samuel Andryk, senior creative lead at MassiveMusic.
“Bold, elegant and emotionally charged, it’s meant to get you vibing,” says Cece Wyldeck, MassiveMusic EMEA director of creative development, of the auditory experience.
The composition debuted last night at the Clio Awards gala at Cipriani in NYC.
Here, Wyldeck gives us a BTS look at how the Clios’ sonic identity was shaped. She also talks about how brands can create emotional connection and recognition through sound.
MUSE: How would you describe the sonic identity MassiveMusic created for the Clios?
Cece Wyldeck: It opens with a confident, unmistakable call to creativity, followed by a crescendo of layered instrumentation that mirrors a creative journey: the spark of an idea, the ripple effect it causes and the eventual moment of celebration and legacy. It’s cinematic in scale, yet intimate in its storytelling. The vibe strikes a delicate balance between classical grandeur and contemporary freshness, embodying the Clios’ dual role as both a historic institution and a modern-day cultural force. There’s a reverence to it, respect for the craft and for the legacy of the award. Yet it’s far from static. It moves, breathes and evolves.
How did the process of creating a sonic identity for the Clios begin?
It all started with a really in-depth brief from the Clios team. They provided us with the ethos of their mission—to celebrate bold creativity and preserve its cultural impact. We began by immersing ourselves in the legacy of the Clios, not only as a prestigious awards show but as a creative institution with a global footprint. Pretty quickly, we landed on a central idea we all loved: ”A Sonic Odyssey.” That concept, inspired by Clio, the Greek muse of history, became the backbone of everything. We had initial strategy sessions and creative calls to discuss their values, audience and desired emotional impact. This allowed us to understand not just what the Clios are but what they feel like as a brand. That emotional foundation was key for us to craft a sonic identity that would resonate across all touchpoints, from the stage to social.
From there, how did you translate what the brand represents into a sonic identity?
We approached the sonic identity as a musical storytelling challenge. The brand is about creativity with cultural consequence, ideas that ripple through time, and we wanted the sound to mirror that sense of expansion and legacy. We mapped out the identity as a journey: starting with a bold, signature ”call” that acts as a creative ignition point, followed by a layered, resonant progression of sounds that reflect influence, impact and celebration. Drawing from the mythological roots of Clio, we incorporated narrative devices like a triumphant clarion representing recognition and reward. We collaborated closely across composition, sound design and brand teams to ensure that every musical choice reflected the Clios’ blend of heritage and modernity.
What instruments did you rely upon in creating the track?
With Nicole [Purcell] being a huge violin fan, strings were essential. They anchor the sound with prestige and warmth. We had to make sure they played hero in the composition. We used a mix of lush orchestral arrangements and more minimal, expressive string motifs to keep things dynamic. We also emphasized human, live-performed percussion, with a real drum kit providing the raw, syncopated rhythm that makes the piece feel grounded and alive. On top of that, we layered in contemporary textures using subtle electronic elements, never overpowering, but adding modernity and polish. There are some easter eggs—keep your ears pricked—which nod to Clio’s mythology and serve as sonic metaphors for storytelling and creative triumph. These flourishes make the identity not just distinctive but symbolically rich.
Can you explain how the sonic identity was designed so that different sections of the composition can be used in different ways?
The full Brand DNA track is 90 seconds, while the sonic logo is a succinct 3 to 5 seconds. Both were intentionally designed with modularity in mind. Different moments of the DNA track can be isolated and used as stingers, transitions or background beds across a variety of assets, from award shows to digital content and social media. The idea was to create a toolkit of sonic assets that feel unified, regardless of how or where they’re used. Whether it’s a five-second Instagram bumper or a cinematic show opener, the sound maintains its identity while offering creative flexibility. This adaptability is key to ensuring the sonic signature is recognizable across every touchpoint of the brand.
Beyond the Clios, why does any brand need a sonic identity?
In today’s landscape, brands are experienced in multi-sensory ways, and sound is one of the most powerful tools for creating emotional connection and recognition. A strong sonic identity acts like a logo for your ears. It can instantly trigger a memory, elevate a moment and strengthen brand recall in ways visuals alone can’t. And with the rise of audio-first platforms, from podcasts to voice assistants to social video, more brands are realizing that if they don’t define their sound, someone else will. We’re seeing a growing demand from brands that want to be recognized even when you’re not looking at them. A sonic identity makes a brand feel complete, human and culturally present. For the Clios, whose entire existence is about creativity and legacy, having a powerful sonic signature wasn’t just important, it was inevitable.