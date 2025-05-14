Listen Up! The Clios Intros a Sonic Identity Celebrating Creativity and Its Cultural Impact

MassiveMusic is behind the auditory revelation

by Christine Champagne May 14, 2025 12:10 am 6 min read Share:

What’s that you hear? It’s the sound of the Clios! We’ve got our very own sonic identity, designed by MassiveMusic.

“In 2024, we introduced an updated take on our brand and visual identity that felt like a necessary evolution of our business. Now, we’re excited to be taking it a step further by introducing a sonic identity that builds upon our history and takes us into the future with a full inventory of assets that clearly communicate our mission and values,” says Nicole Purcell, CEO of the Clios.

A mix of classical orchestration and cutting-edge production, the sonic identity tells the story of Clio, the Greek goddess known as the muse of history and creativity. “As you listen, you’ll hear the call to Clio’s quest, followed by the ripple effect of creativity as it makes its way across business, culture and society—all unique musical elements that are distinct to the Clios,” says Samuel Andryk, senior creative lead at MassiveMusic.

Play

“Bold, elegant and emotionally charged, it’s meant to get you vibing,” says Cece Wyldeck, MassiveMusic EMEA director of creative development, of the auditory experience.

The composition debuted last night at the Clio Awards gala at Cipriani in NYC.

Here, Wyldeck gives us a BTS look at how the Clios’ sonic identity was shaped. She also talks about how brands can create emotional connection and recognition through sound.

MUSE: How would you describe ​the ​sonic ​identity ​MassiveMusic ​created ​for ​the ​Clios?

Cece Wyldeck: It ​opens ​with ​a ​confident, ​unmistakable ​call ​to ​creativity, ​followed ​by ​a ​crescendo ​of ​layered ​instrumentation ​that ​mirrors ​a ​creative ​journey: ​the ​spark ​of ​an ​idea, ​the ​ripple ​effect ​it ​causes ​and ​the ​eventual ​moment ​of ​celebration ​and ​legacy. ​It’s ​cinematic ​in ​scale, ​yet ​intimate ​in ​its ​storytelling. ​The ​vibe ​strikes ​a ​delicate ​balance ​between ​classical ​grandeur ​and ​contemporary ​freshness, ​embodying ​the ​Clios’ ​dual ​role ​as ​both ​a ​historic ​institution ​and ​a ​modern-day ​cultural ​force. ​There’s ​a ​reverence ​to ​it, ​respect ​for ​the ​craft ​and ​for ​the ​legacy ​of ​the ​award. Yet ​it’s ​far ​from ​static. ​It ​moves, ​breathes ​and ​evolves.

How ​did ​the ​process ​of ​creating ​a ​sonic ​identity ​for ​the ​Clios ​begin?

It ​all ​started ​with ​a ​really ​in-depth ​brief ​from ​the ​Clios ​team. ​They ​provided ​us ​with ​the ​ethos ​of ​their ​mission—​to ​celebrate ​bold ​creativity ​and ​preserve ​its ​cultural ​impact. ​We ​began ​by ​immersing ​ourselves ​in ​the ​legacy ​of ​the ​Clios, ​not ​only ​as ​a ​prestigious ​awards ​show ​but ​as ​a ​creative ​institution ​with ​a ​global ​footprint. ​Pretty ​quickly, ​we ​landed ​on ​a ​central ​idea ​we ​all ​loved: ​”A ​Sonic ​Odyssey.” ​That ​concept, ​inspired ​by ​Clio, ​the ​Greek ​muse ​of ​history, ​became ​the ​backbone ​of ​everything. ​We ​had ​initial ​strategy ​sessions ​and ​creative ​calls ​to ​discuss ​their ​values, ​audience ​and ​desired ​emotional ​impact. ​This ​allowed ​us ​to ​understand ​not ​just ​what ​the ​Clios ​are ​but ​what ​they ​feel ​like ​as ​a ​brand. ​That ​emotional ​foundation ​was ​key ​for ​us ​to ​craft ​a ​sonic ​identity ​that ​would ​resonate ​across ​all ​touchpoints, ​from ​the ​stage ​to ​social.

From ​there, ​how ​did ​you ​translate ​what ​the ​brand ​represents ​into ​a ​sonic ​identity?

We ​approached ​the ​sonic ​identity ​as ​a ​musical ​storytelling ​challenge. ​The ​brand ​is ​about ​creativity ​with ​cultural ​consequence, ​ideas ​that ​ripple ​through ​time, ​and ​we ​wanted ​the ​sound ​to ​mirror ​that ​sense ​of ​expansion ​and ​legacy. ​We ​mapped ​out ​the ​identity ​as ​a ​journey: ​starting ​with ​a ​bold, ​signature ​”call” ​that ​acts ​as ​a ​creative ​ignition ​point, ​followed ​by ​a ​layered, ​resonant ​progression ​of ​sounds ​that ​reflect ​influence, ​impact ​and ​celebration. ​Drawing ​from ​the ​mythological ​roots ​of ​Clio, ​we ​incorporated ​narrative ​devices ​like ​a ​triumphant ​clarion ​representing ​recognition ​and ​reward. ​We ​collaborated ​closely ​across ​composition, ​sound ​design ​and ​brand ​teams ​to ​ensure ​that every ​musical ​choice ​reflected ​the ​Clios’ ​blend ​of ​heritage ​and ​modernity. ​

What ​instruments ​did ​you ​rely ​upon in creating the track? ​

With ​Nicole ​[Purcell] ​being ​a ​huge ​violin ​fan, ​strings ​were ​essential. They ​anchor ​the ​sound ​with ​prestige ​and ​warmth. ​We ​had ​to ​make ​sure ​they ​played ​hero ​in ​the ​composition. ​We ​used ​a ​mix ​of ​lush ​orchestral ​arrangements ​and ​more ​minimal, ​expressive ​string ​motifs ​to ​keep ​things ​dynamic. ​We ​also ​emphasized ​human, ​live-performed ​percussion, ​with ​a ​real ​drum ​kit ​providing ​the ​raw, ​syncopated ​rhythm ​that ​makes ​the ​piece ​feel ​grounded ​and ​alive. ​On ​top ​of ​that, ​we ​layered ​in ​contemporary ​textures ​using ​subtle ​electronic ​elements, ​never ​overpowering, ​but ​adding ​modernity ​and ​polish. ​There ​are ​some ​easter ​eggs—keep ​your ​ears ​pricked—which ​nod ​to ​Clio’s ​mythology ​and ​serve ​as ​sonic ​metaphors ​for ​storytelling ​and ​creative ​triumph. ​These ​flourishes ​make ​the ​identity ​not ​just ​distinctive ​but ​symbolically ​rich.

Can ​you ​explain ​how ​the sonic identity was ​designed ​so ​that ​different ​sections ​of the composition can ​be ​used ​in ​different ​ways?

The ​full ​Brand ​DNA ​track ​is 90 ​seconds, ​while ​the ​sonic ​logo ​is ​a ​succinct ​3 to 5 ​seconds. ​Both ​were ​intentionally ​designed ​with ​modularity ​in ​mind. ​Different ​moments ​of ​the ​DNA ​track ​can ​be ​isolated ​and ​used ​as ​stingers, ​transitions ​or ​background ​beds ​across ​a ​variety ​of ​assets, ​from ​award ​shows ​to ​digital ​content ​and ​social ​media. ​The ​idea ​was ​to ​create ​a ​toolkit ​of ​sonic ​assets ​that ​feel ​unified, ​regardless ​of ​how ​or ​where ​they’re ​used. ​Whether ​it’s ​a ​five-second ​Instagram ​bumper ​or ​a ​cinematic ​show ​opener, ​the ​sound ​maintains ​its ​identity ​while ​offering ​creative ​flexibility. ​This ​adaptability ​is ​key ​to ​ensuring ​the ​sonic ​signature ​is ​​recognizable ​across ​every ​touchpoint ​of ​the ​brand.

Beyond the Clios, why ​does ​any ​brand ​need ​a ​sonic ​identity?

In ​today’s ​landscape, ​brands ​are ​experienced ​in ​multi-sensory ​ways, ​and ​sound ​is ​one ​of ​the ​most ​powerful ​tools ​for ​creating ​emotional ​connection ​and ​recognition. ​A ​strong ​sonic ​identity ​acts ​like ​a ​logo ​for ​your ​ears. ​It ​can ​instantly ​trigger ​a ​memory, ​elevate ​a ​moment ​and ​strengthen ​brand ​recall ​in ​ways ​visuals ​alone ​can’t. ​And ​with ​the ​rise ​of ​audio-first ​platforms, ​from ​podcasts ​to ​voice ​assistants ​to ​social ​video, ​more ​brands ​are ​realizing ​that ​if ​they ​don’t ​define ​their ​sound, ​someone ​else ​will. ​We’re ​seeing ​a ​growing ​demand ​from ​brands ​that ​want ​to ​be ​recognized ​even ​when ​you’re ​not ​looking ​at ​them. ​A ​sonic ​identity ​makes ​a ​brand ​feel ​complete, ​human ​and ​culturally ​present. ​For ​the ​Clios, ​whose ​entire ​existence ​is ​about ​creativity ​and ​legacy, ​having ​a ​powerful ​sonic ​signature ​wasn’t ​just ​important, ​it ​was ​inevitable.