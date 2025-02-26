Inside Billboard Arabia's Innovative 'Sounds of the Land'

Audio repping 5 Middle East locations drove this double Clio Music Grand Winner

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 26, 2025

Seeking to enter the Middle East market, but recognizing its brand was virtually unknown across the region, Billboard chose to emphasize the intense pride citizens feel for the region.

The U.S.-based music-industry bible cast five regional locations—Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt—as “chart-topping artists.” They featured in a campaign the magazine deemed a “sonically majestic way to pay tribute to the land.”

Today, “Sounds of the Land” won multiple Clio Music Awards, including a pair of awards of Grand trophies.

Muse spoke with SRMG Labs managing director Fadi Mroue—who also serves as chief creative officer at SRMG, parent of Billboard Arabia—about the innovative campaign.

Muse: Why did Billboard decide to launch in the Arab world?

The Middle East is the world’s fastest-growing music hub, with the industry projected to reach a value of $760 million by 2027. Billboard entered the market to create a platform that not only amplifies emerging talent but also nurtures the industry through data-backed charts and authentic storytelling. The goal is to support and celebrate the region’s rich and evolving music scene.

How did you arrive at making terrain a focus of the campaign?

We wanted Billboard Arabia to feel homegrown, not just another international brand entering the region to dictate music trends. The idea was to pay tribute to something deeply meaningful to the people here—the land itself. During our research, someone on our team stumbled upon microscopic photos of vinyl records. And we were struck by how similar they looked to the landscapes of the Middle East. That sparked the question: What if we ran a needle through the valleys of the Middle East—what would that sound like? This idea became the foundation of the campaign.

How long did this project take?

From concept to launch, around six months. However, the campaign continued for months afterward, as artists, producers and fans kept submitting new tracks. The most intricate phase was data gathering—ensuring that the landscapes we mapped were accurately translated into sound.

Why did you choose both vinyl and digital formats?

We created 34 limited-edition vinyl records, which were sent to key industry producers. But Billboard has always been about discovering new talent, so we wanted to make the sounds accessible to producers across the region. The fastest way to do that was by releasing digital sample packs, allowing artists everywhere to experiment with the sounds of their land.

How did you engage with the artist community and generate hundreds of tracks?

We wanted to earn credibility with the most influential voices in the community—artists and producers. Our first step was sending them the samples to create original tracks. Once we had a solid collection, we launched the campaign with a film that showcased the creative process, along with a website and playlists featuring the tracks. The response was incredible—artists from across the region felt inspired to contribute, creating a ripple effect.

From a consumer perspective, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Fans were excited to see Billboard arrive in the region, but even more so because it launched with a tribute to their homeland. The project resonated on a deep cultural level.