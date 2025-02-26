KPN/Dentsu and Billboard Arabia Each Win a Pair of Clio Music Grand Trophies

Pearl Jam named first-ever Artist of the Year

by Amy Corr February 26, 2025 12:00 pm 12 min read Share:

The Clio Music Awards announced its winners today. Thirteen Grands—the most ever awarded by the program in a single year—were bestowed on entries from eight different countries.

Two entries won multiple Grands:

Dentsu Creative Amsterdam picked up a pair of trophies for KPN’s “A Piece of Me.”

Billboard Arabia and SRMG Labs scored two Grands for “Sounds of the Land.”

Winning single Grands:

Little Spain for Real Club Celta’s “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos”

The Nine Shanghai for “Magnificent”

Noad Creative for Tekoa’s album design

FCB New York for Spotify’s “Spreadbeats”

pgLang for “Not Like Us”

Africa Creative for Kondzilla’s Jovem MK

TBWAHakuhodo for “No Smiles” from McDonald’s Japan

Amazon XCM for “Megan Thee (_ _ _ _ _)”

Acid Music for Neon’s “Cuckoo”

Other key awards:

Coca-Cola: Advertiser of the Year

SRMG Labs: In-House Agency of the Year

Africa Creative: Agency of the Year

Sony Music: Publisher of the Year

Republic Collective: Label of the Year

Pearl Jam was named Clio Music’s first Artist of the Year. The breadth of recognition for the band this year tops any other artist in Clio Music history.

Learn more about all 13 Grand Clio campaigns below, and see every winner—including Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients—at clios.com.