KPN/Dentsu and Billboard Arabia Each Win a Pair of Clio Music Grand Trophies
Pearl Jam named first-ever Artist of the Year
The Clio Music Awards announced its winners today. Thirteen Grands—the most ever awarded by the program in a single year—were bestowed on entries from eight different countries.
Two entries won multiple Grands:
- Dentsu Creative Amsterdam picked up a pair of trophies for KPN’s “A Piece of Me.”
- Billboard Arabia and SRMG Labs scored two Grands for “Sounds of the Land.”
Winning single Grands:
- Little Spain for Real Club Celta’s “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos”
- The Nine Shanghai for “Magnificent”
- Noad Creative for Tekoa’s album design
- FCB New York for Spotify’s “Spreadbeats”
- pgLang for “Not Like Us”
- Africa Creative for Kondzilla’s Jovem MK
- TBWAHakuhodo for “No Smiles” from McDonald’s Japan
- Amazon XCM for “Megan Thee (_ _ _ _ _)”
- Acid Music for Neon’s “Cuckoo”
Other key awards:
- Coca-Cola: Advertiser of the Year
- SRMG Labs: In-House Agency of the Year
- Africa Creative: Agency of the Year
- Sony Music: Publisher of the Year
- Republic Collective: Label of the Year
- Pearl Jam was named Clio Music’s first Artist of the Year. The breadth of recognition for the band this year tops any other artist in Clio Music history.
