Clio Health Champions 2025
Clio Music

KPN/Dentsu and Billboard Arabia Each Win a Pair of Clio Music Grand Trophies

Pearl Jam named first-ever Artist of the Year

by Amy Corr
February 26, 2025
12:00 pm
12 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

The Clio Music Awards announced its winners today. Thirteen Grands—the most ever awarded by the program in a single year—were bestowed on entries from eight different countries.

Two entries won multiple Grands:

Winning single Grands:

  • Little Spain for Real Club Celta’s “Oliveira Dos Cen Anos”
  • The Nine Shanghai for “Magnificent”
  • Noad Creative for Tekoa’s album design
  • FCB New York for Spotify’s “Spreadbeats”
  • pgLang for “Not Like Us”
  • Africa Creative for Kondzilla’s Jovem MK
  • TBWAHakuhodo for “No Smiles” from McDonald’s Japan
  • Amazon XCM for “Megan Thee (_ _ _ _ _)”
  • Acid Music for Neon’s “Cuckoo”

Other key awards:

  • Coca-Cola: Advertiser of the Year
  • SRMG Labs: In-House Agency of the Year
  • Africa Creative: Agency of the Year
  • Sony Music: Publisher of the Year
  • Republic Collective: Label of the Year
  • Pearl Jam was named Clio Music’s first Artist of the Year. The breadth of recognition for the band this year tops any other artist in Clio Music history.

Learn more about all 13 Grand Clio campaigns below, and see every winner—including Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients—at clios.com.

Branded Entertainment & Content
Real Club Celta
Oliveira Dos Cen Anos
Entrant Company
LITTLE SPAIN
Location
Madrid
Creative Effectiveness
KPN
A Piece of Me
Entrant Company
Dentsu Creative
Location
Amsterdam
Design
Billboard Arabia
Sounds of the Land
Entrant Company
SRMG Labs
Location
Riyadh
Category
Packaging
Design Craft
Yotkan Ancient City in Xinjiang, China & Ma Shangyou
Magnificent
Entrant Company
The Nine Shanghai
Location
Shanghai
Category
Use of Photography
Digital/Mobile & Social Media Craft
Jair Oliveira – TEKOÁ
TEKOÁ MUSIC ALBUM DIGITAL GRAPHIC DESIGN
Entrant Company
NOAD CREATIVE
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Graphic Design
Experience/Activation
Spotify
Spreadbeats
Entrant Company
FCB New York
Location
New York
Category
Digital/Mobile
Experience/Activation
Billboard Arabia
Sounds of the Land
Entrant Company
SRMG Labs
Location
Riyadh
Category
Use of Artists, Talent, & Influencers
Fan Engagement
KPN
A Piece of Me
Entrant Company
Dentsu Creative
Location
Amsterdam
Category
Social Good
Music Film/Video
pgLang
Not Like Us
Entrant Company
pgLang
Location
Los Angeles
Category
Music Videos
Music Film/Video Craft
Kondzilla
Jovem MK
Entrant Company
Africa Creative
Location
São Paulo
Category
Cinematography
Partnerships, Sponsorships & Collaborations
McDonald’s Japan
No Smiles
Entrant Company
TBWAHAKUHODO
Location
Tokyo
Use of Music in Film/Video Advertising Craft
Original
Amazon
Megan Thee (_____)
Entrant Company
Amazon XCM
Location
Seattle
Category
Casting/Performance
Use of Music in Trailers/Teasers
Original
NEON
Cuckoo
Entrant Company
Acid Music
Location
London
Category
Theatrical Trailer/Teaser
Tags
Clio Music
Author Photo
Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

Read more...
Clio Health Final Deadline 25