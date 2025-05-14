Yo Ho Ho! Lipton Ice Tea Parties With Pirates

Tiny Tim, of all peeps, provides the soundtrack

Who needs a bottle of rum when your galley’s stocked with Lipton Ice Tea?

Partying pirates set sail for silliness in the Pepsi Lipton brand’s latest work from Adam&eveDDB London and Riff Raff director David Wilson.

Campy antics abound, and a Tiny Tim track amuses/irritates more than most sea shanties.

You may have noticed the “Lipting” sensory signature—a raised pinkie and “ting” sound.

“Creating a distinctive and repeatable new asset for the brand that goes beyond expected logo and category codes” was key, says agency partner and CD James Cooney. The ‘Lipting’ will be popping up everywhere.”

Sonic idents are all the rage these days. But if this campaign starts a Tiny Tim trend in commercials, we’re abandoning ship. Arrgh!

